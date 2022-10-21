A block a day keeps trolls away: How Instagram's new account blocking works

Instagram is tightening the free communication mechanism to keep trollers at bay. The Meta-owned app on Thursday announced it is expanding the blocking functionality on Instagram to give users the option to block other accounts someone you block may have or create, making you potentially away from the person you don’t want to contact you. The new functionality is a part of the expansion of Instagram’s policies to combat abuse that was implemented last year. Also Read - Instagram to nudge people to be respectful to others; adds Hidden Words feature

Last year, Instagram rolled out the ability that let you block an account with an option to preemptively any new accounts that the person may create. The new update makes it possible for you to also block any other accounts a person may have. So, now, in addition to already blocking a person's way to your DMs in future, you can block all the existing accounts that they may have.

"Based on initial test results from this new change, we expect that four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked every week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically," Instagram said.

In addition to making the anti-abuse system more robust, Instagram has also upgraded the Hidden Words functionality that lets users automatically filter harmful content from their comments and message requests. Instagram is now testing automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. “Everyone will continue to be able to turn these settings on or off at any time and build a custom list with additional words, phrases and emojis they may want to hide.”

Instagram also said that it will improve the Hidden Words functionality by implementing it on Story replies, so now when someone sends offensive replies, the messages automatically go to the Hidden Requests folder and “you never have to see them.” The Hidden Words vocabulary now supports more languages, including Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. Instagram will also improve its filtering to identify and hide more intentional misspellings of offensive words. It is also adding new terms to filter message requests that might include scams or spam.