This bug is making WhatsApp's iOS app crash for some users
News

A WhatsApp bug is making iOS app crash for iPhone users

Apps

WhatsApp’s Head of Engineering Nitin Gupta in a tweet said that the company was aware about the issue and that it was working to resolve it.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s iOS-based users are having a hard time using the app today. iPhone users are complaining about the app crashing randomly today. The issue was initially believed to originate owing to the iOS 15.2 update that arrived on iPhones yesterday. Later, iPhone users on social media confirmed that the bug persisted in older versions of iOS as well. Furthermore, reports on social media also suggest that the bug on WhatsApp is not restricted to a particular region. Rather it is being observed by WhatsApp users across the globe. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

The issue that users of WhatsApp’s iOS-based app are reporting is with the app crashing randomly. Some users have also reported about the app crashing even on tapping on the WhatsApp icon on their iPhones. 9To5 Mac reports that even the beta version of WhatsApp available via Apple’s TestFlight program is crashing despite receiving no updates recently. Furthermore, the publication says that the bug is faced by both WhatsApp’s regular app and its Business app, which indicates that the bug might be caused owing to an issue with Facebook’s servers rather than WhatsApp’s iOS-based app. Also Read - Give your WhatsApp application a personal touch with a Christmas hat

While WhatsApp hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue, WhatsApp’s Head of Engineering Nitin Gupta in a response to a query by WABetaInfo said that the company was aware about the issue and that it was working to resolve it. He also recommended putting the app in airplane mode as a temporary fix to the issue. “We are on it. Thanks for reporting! Putting the app in airplane mode does seem to help mitigate,” Gupta wrote in the tweet. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

In a separate tweet, the blog site said that the issue had been fixed.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time in recent memory wherein users have reported the app to crash. Last month, both Android and iOS users reported WhatsApp crashing. The was also reported by WABetaInfo, which pointed out that the bug might be persisting owing to the updates that WhatsApp had released to its WhatsApp Beta for iOS and WhatsApp Beta for Android apps.

  Published Date: December 15, 2021 5:23 PM IST

Best Sellers