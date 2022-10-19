comscore Adobe to bring new AI-based technology to its Creative Cloud
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Adobe To Bring New Ai Based Technology To Its Creative Cloud
News

Adobe to bring new AI-based technology to its Creative Cloud

Apps

At Adobe MAX 2022, the company said that the new technology will allow creators to give their idea to the AI and the machine will generate certain images.

adobereuters

Software major Adobe has announced creator-centric artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology — Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI) — to its Adobe creative tools. Also Read - How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

At its annual creativity conference “Adobe MAX 2022,” the company said that the new technology will allow creators to give their idea to the AI and the machine will generate certain images. If the creators do not like those images, they can rewrite them and get something closer to what they want. Also Read - Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

“We are investing our research and product design talent to develop an approach that centres on the needs of creatives by integrating Generative AI in Adobe creative tools,” the company said in a blog post. Also Read - OneDrive app to stop supporting cloud sync from March 1, 2022 on these Windows versions

The Generative AI feature in “Photoshop” allows creators to add new objects, create variations based on their existing images, or even add a new section to a composite.

The Generative AI in “Adobe Express” will allow less experienced creators to achieve their unique goals. Creators will be able to create unique text effects that marry perfectly with your image by providing suggestions like “electrical cables” or “orchid petals”.

With Generative AI in “Lightroom,” creators will be able to change a daytime scene to nighttime, change shadows and other details, and even expand a photo beyond the scene they shot, the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 6:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

BGMI unban likely at year-end, YouTuber says game may return in fresh avatar
Gaming
BGMI unban likely at year-end, YouTuber says game may return in fresh avatar
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G now has the Virtual RAM feature

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G now has the Virtual RAM feature

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

How To

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Diwali tech gifts under 5K: Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds, Amazon Echo dot and more

Photo Gallery

Diwali tech gifts under 5K: Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds, Amazon Echo dot and more

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

News

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones: Check the list of phones here

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price