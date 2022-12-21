comscore Twitter announces Grey checkmarks for government accounts: Check details
After Gold checks, Twitter announces Grey checkmarks for government accounts: Check details

Twitter has started rolling out Grey checkmarks for government accounts. Here’s everything we know about this feature.

Highlights

  • Twitter has started rolling out Grey checkmarks for government accounts.
  • Twitter had announced Grey checkmarks while rolling out gold checks.
  • Twitter is also rolling out Square affiliation badges for select businesses.
Twitter Grey Tick

Image: Twitter

Twitter recently started rolling out gold checkmarks on its platform for official business account through Twitter Blue for Business. At the time, the micro-blogging platform had said that it would soon be rolling out grey checkmarks for government and multilateral accounts. Now, almost a week later, Twitter has officially announced that it has started rolling out grey checkmarks to government and multilateral account holders.

“Starting today, you’ll start seeing additional icons that provide context for accounts on Twitter. In addition to blue and gold checks, you’ll see grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses,” the company wrote in a tweet via Twitter’s official Twitter Support account.

In a support page, the company further elaborated on what the grey meant and who was eligible to get it. In the support page, the company wrote that the grey checkmark indicates that the “account represents a government institution or official, or a multilateral organization”.

The list of eligible government institutions include, national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national level agencies.

On the other hand, list of eligible elected or appointed officials include, heads of state, foreign official spokespeople, top diplomatic leaders, cabinet members (national level). Similarly, eligible multilateral organisations include institutional accounts, top officials, and official spokespeople.

Twitter checkmarks and what they mean

For the unversed, Twitter now offers three types of checkmarks that are aimed at helping users identify the type of account. Here are the details:

>> Grey checkmarks: As mentioned before, a grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government institution or official, or a multilateral organisation.

>> Gold checkmarks: On the other hand, a gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business.

>> Blue checkmarks: Lastly, a blue checkmark means that either the account was verified under Twitter’s previous verification criteria or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription service.

  Published Date: December 21, 2022 5:08 PM IST
