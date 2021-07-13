After PUBG Mobile, China’s SHEIN online shopping platform to relaunch in India

The government of India banned hundreds of Chinese apps in the country last year. These apps included popular short video platform TikTok, gaming app PUBG Mobile, Camscanner document scanning app, SHEIN online shopping app, and so on. Following the return of the PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country, SHEIN online shopping platform is returning to India soon. To be specific, by later this month. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads on Google Play Store in just a week

SHEIN will relaunch in India on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 will begin in the country starting midnight of July 26 and continue until July 27. During the sale, several products across category will be available with massive discount.

SHEIN shopping platform coming to India

Amazon Prime Day dedicated page shows the return of SHEIN on Amazon. This shows that SHEIN online shopping platform will launch on Amazon and not as a separate app like before. This was first reported by a Twitter user who goes by the name @averagespy.

SHEIN online shopping app was banned in India last year during the same time when popular apps like PUBG Mobile and TikTok were blocked. Soon after the ban, the China’s online shopping app was removed from both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. SHEIN as always been popular among young women, especially due to the kind of classy and stylish products it offered at a budget price point.

This makes SHEIN the second app to return to India after PUBG Mobile. Game developer Krafton relaunched PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The mobile game is currently available only for Android users on Google Play store. The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is said to be available for iOS soon. Krafton is yet to reveal details related to Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app, so, looks like iPhone users will need to wait for some more time.