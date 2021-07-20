TikTok may follow PUBG Mobile. Developed by Krafton, PUBG Mobile has been relaunched in India recently but as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Indian edition of PUBG Mobile is currently after only for Android users in the country. The iOS version release on BGMI is likely to happen soon. Following PUBG Mobile is TikTok, which as per recent reports will relaunch in the country soon but with a new name. Also Read - YouTube Shorts rolling out globally; will be available in over 100 countries

As per the latest report, TikTok’s parent company ByteDace has filed a trademark for the short-form video app with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. The report states that the trademark application for TikTok has been filed with the title “TickTock” dated July 6. Also Read - TikTok was down for hours globally, now back: This is what happened

Tiktok India relaunch soon?

The application was first reported by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. The trademark application has been filed under the Class 42 of the Fourth Schedule to Trade Mark Rules, 2002 meant for “scientific and technological services and research and design relating thereto; industrial analysis and research services; design and development of computer hardware and software.” Also Read - 10 most downloaded mobile apps in 2021 so far: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, more

Parent company ByteDance hasn’t revealed any detail on the relaunch of TikTok as of yet. Several reports and rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the company is in early talks with the government of India. ByteDance recently also assured to work to comply with the new IT rules.

TikTok was one of the most popular social media apps in India before the ban. The short video platform faced a ban in the country last year alongside several other Chinese applications under Section 69A of the IT act. Since the ban, the company has been exploring various opportunities to bring back the short video platform in the country. Currently, there are no official words from the company on the relaunch of TikTok in India.

Among the hundreds of banned Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile is the only one that has relaunched in the country with a new identity. Besides TikTok, another banned Chinese app is coming to India, Shein online shopping platform. Unfortunately, Shein will not relaunch as a separate app but just as a platform within the Amazon website during the Prime Day sale 2021, which begins on July 26 for everyone and on July 25 for Prime members.