Airbnb brings new anti-party tools to apps to get rid of unauthorized parties

Airbnbs have become a popular platform for travelers but it seems there is a menace that is bothering the home-stay platform. In June, the platfrom announced that the temporary ban on parties will become a codified policy. Now, AirBnb is planning to solidify this rule by introducing new tools on the app, that will deter the party animals from using properties listed on AirBnb for unauthorized parties. AirBnb considers parties thrown without the knowledge or consent of Hosts as unauthorized.

In order to protect the interests of the hosts, Airbnb is announcing new anti-party tools in the US and Canada to help identify potentially high-risk reservations and prevent those users from taking advantage of the platform. For example, this system looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, among many others. The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact the Hosts, neighbours, and the communities.

A similar variation of this system has been piloted in Australia since October 2021, where Airbnb claims it has been very effective. The platform claims a 35 percent drop in incidents of unauthorized parties in the areas of Australia where this pilot has been in effect. The pilot phase is ending in Australia and the company is now codifying the product nationwide.

This anti-party technology is designed to prevent a reservation attempt from going through. Guests who are unable to make entire home bookings due to this system will still be able to book a private room (where the Host is more likely to be physically on site) or a hotel room through Airbnb.

Airbnb claims that this system is a more robust and sophisticated version of the “under-25” system that has been in effect in North America since 2020, which focuses primarily on guests under the age of 25 without positive reviews who are booking locally. The platform anticipates that this new system will help prevent more bad actors while having less of a blunt impact on guests who are not trying to throw a party.