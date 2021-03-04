comscore Amazon changed its app logo twice this year: Here's why
Amazon has changed its mobile app logo subtly after people on social media started comparing the older one German dictator, Adolf Hitler.

Amazon new logo

(Image: BGR India)

Amazon in over five years for the very first time changed its app logo earlier in January. The new logo of a brown cardboard box with a blue tape on top of Amazon’s signature smile arrow, replaced the apps, old shopping cart logo. Soon after the logo was replaced several users took to social media to point the resemblance between the jagged blue tape and Adolf Hitler’s moustache. Taking in this feedback, the e-commerce giant has tweaked its new logo by replacing the jagged blue tape with a straight one. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band to launch in India on March 8: Expected price, specifications

To recall, Amazon during the initial logo change said that it “is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep.” Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up to 40% discount on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro, more

What was the controversy?

The jagged tape alone was not the reason behind the controversy. It along with Amazon‘s signature arrow is what caused the stir. The arrow looks like a smile and the jagged tape looks like a small toothbrush moustache, both of which together resemble the German dictator Adolf Hitler’s facial features. Also Read - Amazon 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative: Device manufacturing starting with Fire TV Stick to begin in India

Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to point out the similarity, while some even posting jokes about it.

Many people were also tweeting in the favour of Amazon, stating that the new logo resembles the companies packaged boxes and should not be compared to an age-old dictator. Some also pointed out the fact that the toothbrush moustache was popularised by personalities like Charlie Chaplin and Oliver Hardy much earlier than Hitler, who dawned it during his dictatorship.

What did Amazon do?

After receiving the response the company has now updated the logo, removing the jagged tape and replacing it with a straight cut tape with a folded side. People on social media are still drawing comparisons to Hitler, for instance, a Twitter user said, “Amazon’s new iOS app logo attempt 2: now with 15% less Hitler.” But considering that the jagged edge is no more there and the folded tape has made the edge even smaller, the logo resonates with a packed parcel more than a moustache.

Recently, Myntra, an Indian e-commerce portal, had to release a redesigned logo, after a complaint was filed stating that the logo is offensive to women, followed by a public outcry. Just like Amazon, Myntra also tweaked its app logo by a bit, removing the objectionable features.

  Published Date: March 4, 2021 4:05 PM IST

