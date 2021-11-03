comscore Select podcasts on Amazon Music app to get auto-generated transcripts
Amazon Music rolls out synced transcripts feature for select podcasts in the US

  Updated: November 3, 2021 5:03 PM IST
Amazon Music has announced that its select podcasts will have transcripts. It will now show auto-generated, synchronised transcripts on select podcasts for users in the US. Also Read - Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

Rolling out for the latest version of the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android, these transcripts will be available for recent episodes of select podcasts by Amazon Originals and Wondery, a network owned by Amazon, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Transcripts will also be available for certain shows from American Public Media, audiochuck, Cadence13, The New York Times, Stitcher and TED, like “My Favorite Murder,” “Crime Junkie,” “Modern Love” and “This American Life”.

After adding podcasts to Amazon Music in September 2020, this is the first major podcast feature the app has implemented. Spotify beta tested a similar feature for Spotify Exclusive and Original shows in May, the report said.

Creators on Apple Podcasts can include transcriptions in their show notes, which are then searchable in the app, but they are not synced with audio in this way, it added.

Listeners can read the transcript in paragraph form in the app, or they can listen along, with the words being highlighted as the host says them.

This feature can also be useful for finding a certain place in a podcast if you want to revisit an episode later — while dragging the cursor along, users will be able to see previews of the words being spoken, like scrubbing a video and seeing thumbnail previews.

As an audio-only medium, transcriptions are essential for podcasters to reach deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

  Published Date: November 3, 2021 4:55 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 3, 2021 5:03 PM IST

