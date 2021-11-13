comscore Amazon integrates its pantry and groceries section, called Amazon Fresh store
Amazon integrates its Pantry and groceries verticals into 'Amazon Fresh' store

The new store, available across more than 300 cities in the country, will offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon has completed the integration of its grocery stores Fresh and Pantry into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh in India. It will now offer daily groceries, perishables, and household products. Also Read - You can now share clips of your favourite shows from Amazon Prime Video app

The new store, available across more than 300 cities in the country, will offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination, the e-commerce giant said in a statement. Also Read - Amazon Music rolls out synced transcripts feature for select podcasts in the US

The company in February announced the integration of the Pantry store into Fresh in select cities. Also Read - Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

“This launch has allowed us to simplify the shopping experience for groceries via our dedicated Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience, and sets us up to deliver many new features and enhancements in the coming months. Apart from offering great savings, Amazon Fresh will also reduce barriers to grocery shopping online,” said Siddharth Nambiar, director, category management, Amazon India.

“With this new launch, all items will get delivered in a single convenient shipment delivered between 1-3 days depending on the customer’s location,” he informed.

Nearly 65 percent of orders and over 85 percent of new customers on Amazon.in are from tier 2 and 3 cities.

“In top cities such as Bhubaneshwar, Patna, and Lucknow, we’ve seen a lot of adoption for online grocery shopping post pandemic. We will continue to build on our presence and quality of service in these cities to further accelerate new customer adoption,” said Nambiar.

Customers will now get an upgraded shopping experience with a dedicated app-in-app for groceries.

(With inputs from IANS)

