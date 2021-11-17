comscore Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop
Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

Amazon rolls out a native Prime Video app for macOS with AirPlay, picture-in-picture feature, the app supports BigSur, and later.

Amazon has finally released a dedicated Prime Video app for Mac and it is available for free. The features offered are similar to the mobile app but users will now be able to download videos and stream them offline on their desktop. Also Read - Amazon India offers deals on air purifiers under 'Breathe Safe Store': Check prices, features

All of Prime Video’s content including shows and movies will be available in the Mac app. The Verge notes that the native app will enable choosing the quality of the video that you want to stream or download. Moreover, it will have supports for native macOS features as well that include- Picture-in-Picture, and AirPlay. In addition, there will be a dedicated store tab that will allow purchases and rents from the catalog. A few other options in the app include autoplay and subtitle preferences, parental controls, and the option to view other devices that have been registered to your Prime account. Users will have the option to stream content on one device and continue where they left it on another device. Also Read - Apple could be working on its first drone, filings suggest

The native Prime Video app for Mac will work on devices running macOS Big Sur or later. As per The Verge report, Amazon will use users’ account stored payment information while making in-app charges. Apparently, Amazon has also put in its own elements to the app like X-Ray with cast and behind-the-scenes info, the report notes. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn predicts that supply-chain issues can last until second half of 2022

While downloading Amazon Prime Video content was earlier possible only on iOS devices, it’s a welcoming change on macOS. Apart from this change, Amazon is said to have released a revamped version of its Photos app for iOS and the web. The redesigned version will let you search for people, places, etc. It works somewhat similar to Google Photos and shows faces of people ‘that usually appear in your photos as clickable options.’ You can narrow down the results as per your preference. The refreshed apps get a new UI and one can get unlimited storage for full-res photos on the Amazon Photos app. Prime members can get up to 5GB for storing videos.

  Published Date: November 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST

