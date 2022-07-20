comscore Amazon Prime Video UI gets revamped to make it easier to navigate: Know details
Amazon revmaps Prime Video UI with a dedicated sports tab, better navigation

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a dedicated sports tab on the homepage that will allow users to stream live and pre-recorded content in the category.

Amazon has given a major makeover to its Prime Video user interface for TV, Android devices and other streaming devices. One of the major highlights of the update is the dedicated sports menu on the homepage that will allow users to stream live and pre-recorded content in the category. In addition to this, just like Netflix, Prime Video also gets new sections like “Top 10 Chart”, “Super Carousel” and more. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced to kick off in India on July 23

Amazon Prime Video UI revamped: What’s new

With the new update, Prime Video now shows the “Top 10 Chart” category that shows “popular and trending content on Prime Video in a highly visual and easily navigable manner.” The new “Super Carousel” section features titles, such as Amazon Originals and Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema, so that they are easily visible to the users. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

The refreshed home screen now comes with a new navigation menu on the side that houses icons for  Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. These categories will have sub-categories that include “Movies,” “TV shows”, “Sports”, “Channels”, “Rent or Buy” and more. Also Read - Amazon Electronic Fridays: Best deals on boAt Wave Lite, Noise Colorfit Pulse and so on

amazon prime video

Amazon has also introduced a new Sports menu. As per the company, “The “Sports” menu boasts a cinematic experience with dedicated carousels to showcase the leagues and teams of interest to you. The page will also feature sports documentaries and additional content, like replays and popular sports videos, to keep you engaged with your favorite teams.” Users will find streaming stations, including live sports and events in this menu.

Amazon will now make it easier for the users to understand their Prime membership perks better. They will see a new visual that will indicate what all videos are included for them and which ones are available to rent, buy or subscribe to. Amazon says that near the top of Home within the “My Subscriptions” row, you can access all videos included with your Prime membership with only a single click.

  Published Date: July 20, 2022 12:30 PM IST

