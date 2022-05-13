comscore Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake it in India
Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake the American company in India

Koo now has an "80 percent non-English" user base with Hindi microbloggers having the largest share

Koo plans to take over Twitter

Koo is planning to beat Twitter at its game by overtaking it in India. The company has claimed that within a year it plans to overtake Twitter in terms of the user base. This new statement comes at a time when Twitter is undergoing a deal that is yet to be finalized. Elon Musk in his latest statement has claimed that the $44 billion deal is on hold. Also Read - Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Koo gained prominence after renewed support from the govt for Made in India products. The micro-blogging website was launched in 2020. Now it has around 30 million downloads across the globe. A company senior official told PTI that it has witnessed 10 times growth in just the last year. Company co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishnan said that it plans to get to over 100 million users by the end of this year. Also Read - How to use Govt ID to get green tick verification on Koo app

The platform is currently available in India and Nigeria. It plans to launch in other multilingual counties such as Indonesia. The app takes pride in its versatile approach by providing regional languages. The app currently supports 10 languages which also including English. Also Read - Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

Koo has raised $45 million (roughly Rs. 350 crore) and will “revisit funding plans” by the end of the 2022, he said, adding, the company would be “ready to explore different types of monetisation” options in the next couple of years.

“We have 7-8 million active users every month and are expecting 100 million downloads by the end of 2022. In India, we are larger than Twitter in terms of the non-English user base, and our aim is to capture the domestic market and become the largest microblogging platform in the country. We will do that in the next 12 months,” Radhakrishna told PTI in an interview.

Koo now has an “80 percent non-English” user base with Hindi microbloggers having the largest share, followed by Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali, he said.

Asked whether Musk’s proposed $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,100 crore) takeover of Twitter has any impact on Koo, Radhakrishna said, “The acquisition is an English-world phenomenon. We have not seen any positive or negative effects of this.”

“The reason why we started Koo is that when it comes to freedom of expression on the internet, it is highly limited to people who know English very well. We have started the venture to enable people to communicate in their own language.” Being open, transparent, and unbiased as a social media platform is very important, he said.

“Our objective is to keep increasing confidence of users and earn their trust. We have opened up the algorithms of the site to the public. Elon Musk is proposing to do the same for Twitter. The authenticity of users on the platform is also important, and we allowed people to self-verify themselves using government identity documents like Aadhaar. This encourages more genuine users to be associated with our site,” the IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus said.

“We have developed the platform uniquely so that people can post in multiple languages. It is critical and important for us to capture the non-English market in India and connect them with English users.” Speaking on the issues of fake accounts, abusive posts or hate speech, he said, “Users are free to express whatever they want and make their opinion, but they have to follow the law of land, based on which community guidelines are created. We encourage respectful free speech.” Koo is planning to set up an advisory council to deal with sensitive and extreme cases where some may consider a particular post as “hate speech”, while others may find it as a “freedom of speech”, Radhakrishna said.

He claimed that it is important to have a process to deal with such extreme situations. The proposed council may comprise 5-11 members across different fields, he said.

“We are working on it and hope to form the body in a year’s time,” he added.

  Published Date: May 13, 2022 7:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2022 7:33 PM IST

