Google, earlier this week, officially announced its next-generation mobile operating system dubbed as Android 13. This new mobile OS comes with a host of new features. The list includes the ability to customise non-Google apps to match phone’s wallpaper theme, assigning specific languages to individual apps, greater customisation in Bedtime Mode, giving apps access to select photos and videos instead of the entire album and the ability to stream the contents of a messaging app directly to a Chromebook among others. In addition to this, Google has also made several major changes to the media player with Android 13. Also Read - Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

The company says that the media player in Android 13 is inspired by its Material You design theme. Google also said that Android 13 features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast that users are listening to. “For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome,” the company wrote in a blog post. Simply said, every time you listen to a song on a media player such as YouTube Music or Spotify, the cover art from the album will be showcased on the media player instead of the design and theme that we now as of now. Also Read - How to send a confidential message on Gmail: A step-by-step guide

While Google may have released Android 13, not every media player has optimised its interface as per the update. As per a report by 9To5 Google, only a handful of media players have updated their UI in accordance with Android 13. Here is the list of the apps that have made changes to their UI: Also Read - Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Check its top features, roll out schedule

— Google Podcasts

— Chrome (when playing media from the web)

— YouTube Music

— YouTube (beta version).

The publication has also listed the apps that are yet to take the leap. The list includes: Google Play Books, Apple Music, Spotify and SoundCloud among others.

Google has already released Android 13 on its Pixel smartphones. It is expected to arrive on smartphones by companies such as Samsung, Asus, Nokia, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi soon.