Chatting with iPhone users has always been more of a challenge for Android users owing to the fact that Google didn’t show emojis as they were or as stickers in Google Messages. Instead, what users got to see was plain and boring text explaining what emoji had been shared by the iMessage users. To fix this, Google started testing a new feature that showed emojis shared via iMessages as emojis on Google’s Messages app. Though the translations weren’t literal, for instance, ‘heart’ emoji on iPhones became ‘face with heart eyes’ emoji in Google Messages, they were better than seeing text representation of the emojis. Now, Google has started rolling out the feature to all its Android users. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

In its latest feature drop Google announced that now reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emojis on text messages. “Feel the ‘heart emoji’. Or the ‘LOL emoji’. Or whichever emoji your friends are feeling in the moment. Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you’re messaging with someone using an Android device,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google to bring new feature to help save space on Android phones

In addition to this, the company said that soon users will be able to send photos and videos in the same resolution via Google Messages as they do while sharing as a link using Google Photos. Also Read - Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to help creators manage payments on the platform

Separately, Google also announced feature updates for Google apps on iPhones. The company announced that it has updated Google Translate widget such that it puts the app’s most popular features within easy reach. The company also said that with the widget on users’ home screens, they will be able to brush up on their language skills.

The company is also rolling out a new XL widget to Google Drive’s iPad app. The new XL widget for Google Drive will give you easier access to their important files on the Home Screen. It will also give users the access to more shortcuts to help them get to their priority files and shared drives. Google said that feature is designed specifically for the iPad and that it is rolling out to the Google Drive app on iPad next week. “And XL isn’t the only option. With different Drive widget sizes available, you can easily personalise your iPad Home Screen — adding more or less Drive features depending on what’s most useful to you,” Google added.

Lastly, the company announced that later this month it will be rolling out an update to its Gmail and Chat apps later this year such that a sender’s profile photo will appear in users’ chat notifications, which in turn will make it easy for users to see who messaged them.

Google also said that this update will also give users more control over which Chat and Gmail chat notifications break through Focus on your iPhone or iPad.