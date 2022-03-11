comscore Android update is bringing iPhone-friendly message reactions to Messages
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
News

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

In its latest feature drop Google announced that now reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emojis on text messages.

Google apps on iOS

Image: Google

Chatting with iPhone users has always been more of a challenge for Android users owing to the fact that Google didn’t show emojis as they were or as stickers in Google Messages. Instead, what users got to see was plain and boring text explaining what emoji had been shared by the iMessage users. To fix this, Google started testing a new feature that showed emojis shared via iMessages as emojis on Google’s Messages app. Though the translations weren’t literal, for instance, ‘heart’ emoji on iPhones became ‘face with heart eyes’ emoji in Google Messages, they were better than seeing text representation of the emojis. Now, Google has started rolling out the feature to all its Android users. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

In its latest feature drop Google announced that now reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emojis on text messages. “Feel the ‘heart emoji’. Or the ‘LOL emoji’. Or whichever emoji your friends are feeling in the moment. Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you’re messaging with someone using an Android device,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google to bring new feature to help save space on Android phones

In addition to this, the company said that soon users will be able to send photos and videos in the same resolution via Google Messages as they do while sharing as a link using Google Photos. Also Read - Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to help creators manage payments on the platform

Separately, Google also announced feature updates for Google apps on iPhones. The company announced that it has updated Google Translate widget such that it puts the app’s most popular features within easy reach. The company also said that with the widget on users’ home screens, they will be able to brush up on their language skills.

The company is also rolling out a new XL widget to Google Drive’s iPad app. The new XL widget for Google Drive will give you easier access to their important files on the Home Screen. It will also give users the access to more shortcuts to help them get to their priority files and shared drives. Google said that feature is designed specifically for the iPad and that it is rolling out to the Google Drive app on iPad next week. “And XL isn’t the only option. With different Drive widget sizes available, you can easily personalise your iPad Home Screen — adding more or less Drive features depending on what’s most useful to you,” Google added.

Lastly, the company announced that later this month it will be rolling out an update to its Gmail and Chat apps later this year such that a sender’s profile photo will appear in users’ chat notifications, which in turn will make it easy for users to see who messaged them.

Google also said that this update will also give users more control over which Chat and Gmail chat notifications break through Focus on your iPhone or iPad.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Apps
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Deals

Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Gaming

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Apps

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone

News

Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone
Android 12 smartphones impacted by major flaw: Check if your phone is too

How To

Android 12 smartphones impacted by major flaw: Check if your phone is too
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

हिंदी समाचार

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है 12 लाख से अधिक

OTT Release: Netflix पर आज रिलीज हुई 'बधाई दो' फिल्म, ऐसे देख सकते हैं आप

Free Fire MAX में ऐसे करें ग्लू वॉल का यूज, दुश्मनों को हराने में मिलेगा मदद

Oppo A96 और Oppo A76 इस दिन भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक

Google में आए बहुत सारे नए अपडेट्स, यहां देखें सभी लेटेस्ट और मजेदार फीचर्स की लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Apps
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Gaming

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile
Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Apps

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details
Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers