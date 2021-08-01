Apple has added three new payment modes including united payments interface (UPI), RuPay and net banking on its India App Store. Earlier Apple only accepted credit cards and debit cards. All of these new modes along with being added to the App Store, have also been added to iTunes. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

The announcement was made via a notification, which read, "New ways to pay for content you love. You can now use UPI, RuPay cards, and net banking to pay on the App Store." Apple has also set up a dedicated page detailing how users can set up any of the new methods.

The company advises users to be on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS and or macOS to be able to see these new payment options.

How to add a new payment method on iOS and iPadOS

After you have updated your iPhone, iPod and or iPad to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, you can follow the given steps to add a new payment method.

Open the ‘Settings’ panel on your device and tap on the ‘Apple ID’ option.

Select the ‘Payment and Shipping’ option.

Sign in to your Apple ID to verify it’s you.

Tap on ‘Add Payment Method’.

Follow the steps to add a new payment method.

You can also tap on the ‘Edit’ option on the top right corner to reorder or remove a payment method.

You can keep multiple payment methods linked to your Apple ID without any issues.

How to add a new payment method on macOS