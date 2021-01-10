Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google

Apple follows Google and removes the Parler app from the App Store earlier on Sunday. In addition, Amazon has also suspended the app from its web hosting service. The tech giants have suspended the Parler app as the social networking platform didn’t take adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. Also Read - OnePlus Band India launch: Here's all we know about the Mi Band 5 rival

Why is Parler app suspended

Reports suggest that Parler app is popular among many supporters of US President Donald Trump. Twitter on Saturday suspended Trump’s account permanently for violating its policies. Commenting on removing the Parler app from App Store Apple said, “We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.” Also Read - Tech tips: How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

At the time when Google suspended the app from Play Store, Apple had given 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan pointing at supporters using the platform to coordinate the riot at the US Capitol. Meanwhile, Amazon has taken the website offline for users and suggests finding a new company to host its services to return. Also Read - Apple AirPods Max plastic variant in the works, could cost $200 less: Report

Amazon revealed that it suspended the Parler app from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit for violating AWS’s terms of services. Commenting on the matter, an Amazon spokesperson said that the website has been taken offline due to the “very real risk to public safety” that Parler poses.

What Parler CEO has to say

Parler CEO John Matze said that it was Amazon, Google and Apple’s “coordinated effort” knowing that “Parler’s options would be limited and it would inflict the most damage right as Trump was banned from other social media platforms.” He also said, “There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch.”

“This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place…You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

As Parler gets suspended, right-leaning social media users in the US flock to Telegram and social platform Gab.