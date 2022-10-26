comscore Apple App Store to sell ads space and show more ads on the platform
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple App Store To Sell Ads Space And Show More Ads On The Platform
News

Apple App Store to sell ads space and show more ads on the platform

Apps

Apple is also encouraging social media apps to opt for in-app purchases for boosts of the posts in the app.

Highlights

  • This is the first time, Apple is directly charging iOS developers for advertising in iOS apps.
  • Apple will also start selling ad space within its "Today" tab
  • Earlier, the ads displayed in the Today's Tab were hand-picked by the App Store editorial staff.
Apple-App-Store

Apple used to show ads in its App Store earlier, but the tech giant is now increasing the number of ads shown in the app. Earlier, these ads were just visible in the search tab and search results, but it will now let developers pay to display ads in the Today Tab. Apple has now updated its App Store rules stating that iOS developers use in-app purchases, (Apple gets a 30 percent cut) on the sales of ‘boosts’ for posts in a social media app. Also Read - How to download and install MacOS Ventura on your Mac, MacBook

Apple to show more ads in App Store

As per the official statement, “Digital purchases for content that is experienced or consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of “boosts” for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchase.” Also Read - MacOS Ventura arrives on Macs, MacBooks, iMac computers: Check its top features

Notably, this is the first time, Apple is directly charging iOS developers for advertising in iOS apps. These apps will include Facebook, Instagram and more apps that charge users for boosting their posts in the app. Also Read - The iPhone 14 Pro Review: The Best iPhone Humankind Can Get, Yet!

As per a report by MacRumours, starting October 25, in countries other than China, Apple will also start selling ad space within its “Today” tab and at the bottom of individual app listings. These ads will feature an icon that has an “Ad” written on it with a blue background to set them apart from other recommendations.

As per the Apple website, “With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store — making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit.” Earlier, the ads displayed in the Today’s Tab were hand-picked by the App Store editorial staff. This is the first time that the developers will be to run ads in this section.

With ads in the Today Tab, “You Might Also Like” section, the Apple App Store will now show advertisements in four sections in total.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 9:20 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use your Android phone on a Windows 11 PC
How To
How to use your Android phone on a Windows 11 PC
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 flip phone arrives in Europe, India launch likely

Mobiles

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 flip phone arrives in Europe, India launch likely

How to install MacOS Ventura on your Apple PC

How To

How to install MacOS Ventura on your Apple PC

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale announced: Check top offers here

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale announced: Check top offers here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 flip phone arrives in Europe, India launch likely

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale announced: Check top offers here

Nothing's next step to expand business is first physical store in London

Bajaj Dominar 400 to KTM 250 Duke: Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 alternates under Rs 2.5 lakh in India

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look