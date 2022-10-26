Apple used to show ads in its App Store earlier, but the tech giant is now increasing the number of ads shown in the app. Earlier, these ads were just visible in the search tab and search results, but it will now let developers pay to display ads in the Today Tab. Apple has now updated its App Store rules stating that iOS developers use in-app purchases, (Apple gets a 30 percent cut) on the sales of ‘boosts’ for posts in a social media app. Also Read - How to download and install MacOS Ventura on your Mac, MacBook

Apple to show more ads in App Store

As per the official statement, “Digital purchases for content that is experienced or consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of “boosts” for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchase.” Also Read - MacOS Ventura arrives on Macs, MacBooks, iMac computers: Check its top features

Notably, this is the first time, Apple is directly charging iOS developers for advertising in iOS apps. These apps will include Facebook, Instagram and more apps that charge users for boosting their posts in the app. Also Read - The iPhone 14 Pro Review: The Best iPhone Humankind Can Get, Yet!

As per a report by MacRumours, starting October 25, in countries other than China, Apple will also start selling ad space within its “Today” tab and at the bottom of individual app listings. These ads will feature an icon that has an “Ad” written on it with a blue background to set them apart from other recommendations.

As per the Apple website, “With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store — making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit.” Earlier, the ads displayed in the Today’s Tab were hand-picked by the App Store editorial staff. This is the first time that the developers will be to run ads in this section.

With ads in the Today Tab, “You Might Also Like” section, the Apple App Store will now show advertisements in four sections in total.