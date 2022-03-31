comscore Apple reveals why Apple iOS auto-updates are often late
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple explains why there is a frequent delay in iOS auto-updates
News

Apple explains why there is a frequent delay in iOS auto-updates

Apps

Apple first rolls out its iOS updates for those who "explicitly seek them out in Settings" so that if there is any critical bug, it can be fixed before it is available for users who have turned on the auto-update option.

Untitled design - 2022-03-31T112033.116

Image: Pixabay

If you choose to have auto-updates while setting up your iPhone, sadly, it doesn’t really mean that you will get the updates as soon as they are available. It does take a few weeks at least to reach all the users after it has been officially rolled out. Why, you ask? Craig Federighi, Senior VP of software engineering, Apple has revealed the reasons behind the delay. Also Read - Apple, Meta gave user data to hackers pretending to be police officials

The question was put up by an iPhone user  Mateusz Buda in an email to Craig. “iOS auto-update feature (does it even work?)” he has asked. To this, Craig Federighi responded, “We incrementally rollout new iOS updates by first making them available for those that explicitly seek them out in Settings, and then 1-4 weeks later (after we’ve received feedback on the update) ramp up to rolling out devices with auto-update enabled.” Also Read - Apple now allows ‘reader’ apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify to add link to their own sites

A screenshot of this email was posted by a Reddit user recently, which was first spotted by MacRumors. Apple’s approach makes sense, as it is always better to find any critical bug before the update has been rolled out to all users. This intentional delay of 1-4 weeks not only lessens the burden on Apple servers, but also adds a level of protection for them. Also Read - YouTube finally introduces picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS

If early adopters report a bug in the update, developers can rectify it or pull the update before it reaches more users.

For the unversed, Apple has announced that it will now let “reader” apps sign up for access to an “External Link Account Entitlement” which will allow apps to show a link to a website so that the users can create or even manage an account outside of App Store. For the unversed, reader apps are the ones designed to give access to digital content like magazines, books, music, or videos. These apps include Kindle, Spotify, Netflix and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphone brands that partnered with camera experts
Photo Gallery
Smartphone brands that partnered with camera experts
Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

News

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

News

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple reveals why Apple iOS auto-updates are often late

Apps

Apple reveals why Apple iOS auto-updates are often late
YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

News

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works
Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites
Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data
How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

हिंदी समाचार

आपको कोई कर रहा ट्रैक, तुरंत अलर्ट कर देगा गूगल का नया फीचर

JioMart Maha Cashback offer का आज अंतिम दिन, जानें पूरी डिटेल और पाएं लास्ट कैशबैक

Instagram के 5 अपकमिंग फीचर्स, जिनसे और मजेदार हो जाएगा यूजर्स का एक्सपीरियंस

Jio, Vodafone Idea और BSNL ने जनवरी में खोए लाखों सब्सक्राइबर्स, सिर्फ Airtel को हुआ फायदा

OnePlus का सबसे दमदार फोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें हर डिटेल

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far
News
Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far
YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

News

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works
Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites
Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data
OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers