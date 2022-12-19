Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to build better web browsers

Apple, Google and Mozilla have announced a collaboration, as a part of which the three companies will work together towards developing a better web browser benchmark. The platform in development dubbed as the Speedometer 3 will be a ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’ from the makers of Safari, Chrome and Firefox web browsers and it will help in creating a new benchmark that will test how their apps perform while using the latest technological features and advancements. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 41,749 with all possible offers

In a Twitter thread, Mozilla said that Speedometer 3 will be built by several companies and that it will focus on a building a "shared understanding of what matters". "We have lots of ideas on how to make things better. Many require collaboration across site authors, framework builders, browser vendors and standards groups, which requires a shared understanding of what matters," the company wrote.

Unlike some past benchmarks, Speedometer 3 is being started as a cross-industry collaborative effort.

Building this will be hard work and working together gives us a chance to build the best version to help make the Web faster for years to come. https://t.co/lZyegpIAeW — Mozilla Developer 👩🏾‍💻 (@mozhacks) December 15, 2022

Apple’s WebKit, the web-engine that powers Safari, from its official Twitter account, said that Speedometer 3 will “measure’ real-world browser performance on the Web”. “Working together will help us further improve the benchmark and improve browser performance for our users,” the company added.

While Apple, Google and Mozilla working together for creating a unified platform for measuring their browser performance does sound a tad bit confusing, it will help in creating a platform that will help in comparing Apple’s WebKit, Mozilla’s SpiderMonkey, Google’s V8 and Chrome‘s Blink engines. And to keep things fair, the three companies have devised a consent system that takes a more balance approach in benchmarking the web browsers.

For instance, a ‘trivial change’ requires approval by a reviewer, who is not the author of the change, from one of the participating browser projects, while a ‘non-trivial change’ requires “approval by at least two of the participating browser projects (including either authoring or reviewing the change) and none other strongly opposed to the change within 10 business days.” On the other hand, “a major change requires a consensus, meaning approvals by each of the participating browser projects,” the governance policies say.

That said, Speedometer 3 is still in the early stages of development, and it will take the three companies to fully develop and deploy it.