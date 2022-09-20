comscore Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?
Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?

The new Apple App Store prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5 in select markets.

Apple said on Monday that prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month. The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post. Also Read - Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5 percent rates respectively, the company added. Also Read - Buying a new iPhone? Go for iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Here are the countries that will be affected by the price increase of the App Store apps: Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

  • Chile
  • Egypt
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Pakistan
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Sweden
  • Vietnam
  • Countries that use Euro currency

India is not a part of the list, so as long as your App Store is configured to accept the Indian Rupee for buying apps and in-app purchases.

What will change?

Apple said that developers’ proceeds will be adjusted on the basis of tax-exclusive price. “Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement will be updated to indicate that Apple collects and remits applicable taxes in Vietnam,” said Apple on its developer website. The Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated after the new prices come into effect on App Store in the aforementioned countries.

If they want, developers can change the price for apps and in-app purchases, including auto-renewable subscriptions at any time in App Store Connect. The new prices will start reflecting immediately. Developers will also have the option to “preserve prices for existing subscribers”, Apple said. In other words, auto-renewable subscriptions will not be affected by the price hike.

The fresh changes come as Apple is in a process of expanding its software services. The App Store is one of the biggest revenue sources for Apple. According to Statista, Apple received an estimated $85.1 billion on in-app purchases in the US alone in 2021. Of this revenue, Apple paid developers $60 billion in 2021.

— Written with inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 12:44 PM IST
