Apple iMovie gets new Storyboard, Magic Movie features to create videos more quickly on iPhones

Apple has unveiled a new version of iMovie with features that make it easier than ever to create beautiful edited videos on iPhone and iPad.

  • Updated: April 13, 2022 6:23 PM IST
Image: Apple

Apple has unveiled a new version of iMovie with features that make it easier than ever to create beautiful edited videos on iPhone and iPad. Storyboards help aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates — videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more. Also Read - How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone

Storyboards make it easy to get started with flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type, the company claims. For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit. Both new features include a range of styles to help personalize the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, color palettes, and music, all designed to work together. Also Read - Apple might not introduce the blood pressure tool in the Apple Watch before 2024

“iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started.” Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Storyboards give users a major head start in the video creation process, helping beginners learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills. Instead of starting with a blank timeline, creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more.

To create a Magic Movie, a user selects an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project. Creators can easily put their own spin on a Magic Movie by rearranging or deleting clips in the simplified Magic Movie shot list, or by editing the project further.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 6:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 13, 2022 6:23 PM IST

