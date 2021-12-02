Earlier this Google revealed top apps on the Google Play store for the year 2021. Now Apple reveals top iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more apps for the year 2021. The Cupertino-based tech giant has recognized the 15 best apps and games that made users’ life easy and helped them better connect with one another. Also Read - Apple: iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

Commenting on the list of top apps on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and all other App devices, CEO Tim Cook said, "The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world."

List of best apps in 2021 on Apple App store

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

iPhone Game of the Year: “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” from Riot Games.

iPad Game of the Year: “MARVEL Future Revolution,” from Netmarble Corporation.

Mac Game of the Year: “Myst,” from Cyan.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Space Marshals 3,” from Pixelbite.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Fantasian,” from Mistwalker.

Here are the top Free iPhone Apps in 2021

WhatsApp Messenger YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Facebook Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage Snapchat Amazon India – Shop and Pay PhonePe: Recharge & Investment Google Chrome Gmail – Email by Google

Here are top paid iPhone apps in 2021

DSLR Camera Vehicle Registration Info Forest – Your Focus Motivation Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers Aadhaar Card QR Scanner Procreate Pocket AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Money Manager (+PC Editing) TouchRetouch Govt Guide – PAN Card, Aadhaar

Top free iPhone games in 2021

Ludo King BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Garena Free Fire – Booyah Day Subway Surfers Candy Crush Saga Call of Duty®: Mobile 8 Ball Pool™ Water Sort Puzzle Among Us! Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

Top paid iPhone games in 2021

Hitman Sniper Minecraft Monopoly Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS – Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Heads Up! Plague Inc. Assassin’s Creed Identity Ski Safari 2

Top free iPad apps in 2021

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Chrome Amazon Prime Video Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket Netflix Gmail – Email by Google Google Meet Telegram Messenger Amazon India – Shop and Pay

Top paid iPad apps in 2021

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad LumaFusion Duet Display Affinity Designer Forest – Your Focus Motivation Affinity Photo Amaziograph

Top free iPad games in 2021

Ludo King Among Us! Call of Duty®: Mobile BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Garena Free Fire – Booyah Day Subway Surfers Asphalt 9: Legends Roblox Project Makeover Candy Crush Saga

Top paid iPad games of 2021

Minecraft Hitman Sniper Monopoly Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS – Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Plague Inc. Infinite Flight Simulator Assassin’s Creed Identity Need for Speed™ Most Wanted

Top arcade games of 2021