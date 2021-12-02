comscore Apple India reveals the best apps for iPhone, iPhone, and Mac in 2021: Check out the list
Apple India reveals the best apps for iPhone, iPhone, and Mac in 2021: Check out the list

Apple reveals top iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more apps for the year 2021. The Cupertino-based tech giant has recognized the 15 best apps and games that made users’ life easy and helped them better connect with one another.

Image Source: Pexels

Earlier this Google revealed top apps on the Google Play store for the year 2021. Now Apple reveals top iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more apps for the year 2021. The Cupertino-based tech giant has recognized the 15 best apps and games that made users’ life easy and helped them better connect with one another. Also Read - Apple: iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

Commenting on the list of top apps on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and all other App devices, CEO Tim Cook said, “The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world.” Also Read - Apple iPhone users continue to face call-dropping issue: Report

List of best apps in 2021 on Apple App store

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch users report Magsafe 3 charging issues

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

iPhone Game of the Year: “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” from Riot Games.

iPad Game of the Year: “MARVEL Future Revolution,” from Netmarble Corporation.

Mac Game of the Year: “Myst,” from Cyan.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Space Marshals 3,” from Pixelbite.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Fantasian,” from Mistwalker.

To vote for other categories, click here

Here are the top Free iPhone Apps in 2021

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  3. Instagram
  4. Facebook
  5. Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
  6. Snapchat
  7. Amazon India – Shop and Pay
  8. PhonePe: Recharge & Investment
  9. Google Chrome
  10. Gmail – Email by Google

Here are top paid iPhone apps in 2021

  1. DSLR Camera
  2. Vehicle Registration Info
  3. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  4. Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers
  5. Aadhaar Card QR Scanner
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  8. Money Manager (+PC Editing)
  9. TouchRetouch
  10. Govt Guide – PAN Card, Aadhaar

Top free iPhone games in 2021

  1. Ludo King
  2. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  3. Garena Free Fire – Booyah Day
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Candy Crush Saga
  6. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  7. 8 Ball Pool™
  8. Water Sort Puzzle
  9. Among Us!
  10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

Top paid iPhone games in 2021

  1. Hitman Sniper
  2. Minecraft
  3. Monopoly
  4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  7. Heads Up!
  8. Plague Inc.
  9. Assassin’s Creed Identity
  10. Ski Safari 2

Top free iPad apps in 2021

  1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  3. Google Chrome
  4. Amazon Prime Video
  5. Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket
  6. Netflix
  7. Gmail – Email by Google
  8. Google Meet
  9. Telegram Messenger
  10. Amazon India – Shop and Pay

Top paid iPad apps in 2021

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
  5. LumaFusion
  6. Duet Display
  7. Affinity Designer
  8. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  9. Affinity Photo
  10. Amaziograph

Top free iPad games in 2021

  1. Ludo King
  2. Among Us!
  3. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  4. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  5. Garena Free Fire – Booyah Day
  6. Subway Surfers
  7. Asphalt 9: Legends
  8. Roblox
  9. Project Makeover
  10. Candy Crush Saga

Top paid iPad games of 2021

  1. Minecraft
  2. Hitman Sniper
  3. Monopoly
  4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. Infinite Flight Simulator
  9. Assassin’s Creed Identity
  10. Need for Speed™ Most Wanted

Top arcade games of 2021

  1. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  2. Sonic Racing
  3. Skate City
  4. Cut the Rope Remastered
  5. Oceanhorn 2
  6. Samurai Jack
  7. Angry Birds Reloaded
  8. Sneaky Sasquatch
  9. Ballistic Baseball
  10. The Pathless.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 4:55 PM IST

