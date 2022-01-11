comscore Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit
Apple introduces Collections, Time to Run in Fitness+ to motivate you to stay fit

Apple has also released third season of Time to Walk and added new artists to Spotlight.

Apple wants you to stay fit and in order to motivate you to stay fit even in these chilling winters, the company has rolled out new services in its Apple Fitness+ service. The company has rolled out Collections and Time to Run services on all supported Apple Fitness+ devices. Also Read - Google executive clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apple via a blog post has introduced Collections, which is a curated series of workouts and meditations that is aimed at helping users reach their goals. The functionality called Collections includes a suggested plan to help users make intentional training choices over the next several days or weeks. At the time of launch, six Collections in the Apple Fitness+ service. The list includes – 30-Day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen and Stretch Your Back and Hips and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime. Also Read - Apple is likely to launch the 2024 OLED iPad with Samsung Display: Report

The iPhone maker has also introduced Time to Run on its Fitness+ service. Time to Run is an audio running experience, which the company says is designed to help users become better runners. Apple says that each episode in this series is led by a Fitness+ trainer. At the time of launch, Time to Run will include three episodes. The list includes London which is coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Brooklyn which is coached by Emily Fayette, and Miami Beach which is coached by Sam Sanchez. New episodes of Time to Run will arrive each week on Monday. Also Read - Metaverse trend is raging but not everyone is buying into the hype

The company also said that Time to Run episodes also feature motivational music with playlists curated by the Fitness+ trainers that are designed to match each run’s intensity, location, and coaching. Additionally, the photos will be available in the workout summary after the workout session is over, which can be used by users for saving in their photo library and sharing with their friends.

In addition to this, Apple has introduced the third season of its Time to Walk series. The third season of the service includes episodes by actor and producer Rebel Wilson, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Bernice A King, comedian Hasan Minhaj, actor Chris Meloni, human rights activist and strategist Ayọ Tometi, author and standup comedian Chelsea Handler and Olympic gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard.

Lastly, the company is adding new artist series to Spotlist, which includes Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. “Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring music by each of these artists will appear in the service across different modalities,” the company said.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 10:43 AM IST

