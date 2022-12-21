comscore Apple may soon launch Apple TV app for Android phones
Apple already offers the Apple TV app on Android TV, Google TV, Samsung TV, Sony TV, and LG TV interfaces.

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon. The news came from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island hardware design and the box for the device, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple TV+ is now free for 2 months if you avail it this month

The tipster claimed that the tech giant is testing the application internally and plans to release it soon. With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of depending on tv.apple.com on the web. Also Read - Apple increases Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices in select countries, but you probably don’t need to worry yet

The Apple TV app on Android devices will begin with the MLS Season Pass for users. Meanwhile, in October, the tech giant had released an update to its Apple TV application, which was used by smart TVs and other devices, adding HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies. Also Read - Apple TV 4K launched with A15 Bionic chipset offering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

The tvOS 16 update had added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Apple already offers its Apple TV app on Android TV and Google TV, as well as other television platforms such as Tizen OS on Samsung smart televisions and webOS on LG smart televisions. Not only the Apple TV app, Apple also offers the Apple Music app for other platforms such as Android. While Apple keeps most of its apps exclusive to its own ecosystem and devices, services such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music are among the biggest revenue generators for the company. Opening them for people who are not a part of the Apple device ecosystem is how Apple hopes to lure customers to its ecosystem while generating revenue.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 8:53 PM IST
