Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

PlayStation has had the Spotify app on its platform for a long time, and it has become a go-to for its users who want to stream music. According to a new report by iMore, Apple Music is also coming to the platform and will soon be made available for the PS5. According to the report, some users have noticed that the app is offered to them while they are creating a new US-based PS5 account. However, it cannot be installed. Also Read - Arm-based notebook PC processor market could grow to $949 million in 2021

In the Apple Music subreddit, a Reddit user posted a picture showing that he was given the feature to install the Apple Music app to his PS5. However, when the user tried to do so, the following error message appeared: “This app is only playable on PS4.” Also Read - AirPods 3 launch likely next week alongside M1X MacBook Pro models: What we know so far

While PS5 users may not yet be able to download Apple Music on their consoles currently, reports suggest that Sony is going to make the app available very soon. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: Check the deal

Apple Music service is already available on a number of other devices, including Samsung Smart TVs, Google Next and Android.

In India, the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990.

The PS5 Digital edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc drive-equipped version.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year-on-year).

(With IANS inputs)