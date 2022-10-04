comscore Apple Music now has more than 100 million songs in its library
Apple Music crosses 100 mn songs mark driven by human curation

According to Apple, 21 years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, the company has gone from 1,000 songs in pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music.

Apple Music has reached the record mark of 100 million songs in its catalog, a number that will continue to grow and exponentially multiply. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

The company said that 21 years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, “we’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music”. Also Read - Apple SIM can no longer be used to activate cellular plans for iPads

“It’s phenomenal growth by any metric. The entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial. Also Read - Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year.

Today, anywhere in the world, in 167 countries on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally.

“Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music — songs that make our catalog even better than it was the day before,” said Newman.

With 100 million songs, human curation is more important than ever for connecting artists and fans.

“At Apple Music, human curation has always been the core to everything we do, both in ways you can see, like our editorial playlists; and ways you can’t, like the human touch that drives our recommendation algorithms,” she added.

Apple Music gained popularity rapidly after its launch, passing the milestone of 10 million subscribers in only six months.

The music service has more than 100 million subscribers around the world. For the unversed, the Apple Music rival Spotify says that it has over 80 million songs in its library.

For the unversed, back in July, Apple announced an offer in the Back to School programme that allows students to order a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free, but the only condition here is that they have to subscribe to the Apple Music Student plan and they have to be the new users. In other words, you will be eligible for the free earphones offer if you never subscribed to Apple Music before.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 1:13 PM IST
