Apple Music is now free for 4 months via Shazam: Here's how to grab the deal

Apple Music is being offered for free for a period of four months by Shazam. Here's how you can grab the deal and start listening to lossless audio.

  • Shazam is now offering Apple Music for free.
  • The high-quality music streaming app by Apple is now free for 4 months.
  • You can start the free trial today and you won't be charged until February.
Shazam is now offering Apple Music for free for a period of 4 months. Apple’s high-quality music-listening app can now be used for free without paying anything until February, provided that you enroll for it now. Also Read - Tim Cook reveals why Apple Music price has been hiked

How to get Apple Music for free in India

Shazam is running an offer on its page where it lets users scan a QR code that allows them to start a free trial of Apple Music for 4 months. Also Read - Apple increases Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices in select countries, but you probably don’t need to worry yet

Apple Music Free Also Read - Apple Music is bringing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to cars, but not everyone can use it

Although it is a trial, you don’t have to pay anything now and you will only be charged after 4 months, that’s in February. But you can cancel the subscription anytime if you don’t want to pay and continue the subscription.

Scan the free Apple Music QR Code here.

This offer appears to be for a limited time and is working perfectly on Apple devices.

Apple offers only 1 month of free trial for its Music app right now, that said, this offer by Shazam is a steal deal.

Apple Music in India starts at Rs 49 per month and goes all way up to Rs 149 per month. Here are the plans for Apple Music in India.

  • Voice Plan – Rs 49 per month.
  • Student Plan – Rs 59 per month.
  • Individual Plan – Rs 99 per month.
  • Family Plan – Rs 149 per month.

Do note that the Voice Plan only works with Siri. Apple Music offers high-quality music streaming and has several features. It has 256kb/s AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) support and supports ALAC format on Lossless for CD-quality audio.

It supports Lossless audio on supported devices, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, and Live Radio. The app also offers good playlist recommendations depending on your music listening choices.

Apple recently increased the price of the Music app in the US and other global regions. However, the new prices weren’t changed in India.

In other news, Spotify was also recently available for free.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 1:34 PM IST
