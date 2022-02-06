comscore Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials: 1 month trials like Spotify, Amazon Music, more
Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials: 1 month trials like Spotify, Amazon Music, more

Apple has not announced the trial reduction officially, and is yet to provide an explanation as to what motivated it to do so.

(Image: Apple)

Apple seems to has revised its trial plan for its Apple Music streaming service. This revision cuts down the long-standing three-month free trial offer to just one month in all countries where the services are offered according to a report by Macotakara. Also Read - Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

BGR India was able to independently confirm service trial duration in India, which is now showing a 1-month trial. There are no changes to the pricing system, with the service still maintaining its Rs 99 per month charge for the individual plan after the trial is over. Also Read - Two Israeli firms used ForcedEntry exploit to spy on iPhone users: What it is, how to safeguard yourself

Apart from the revision in its trial plan duration, Apple has not touched its free six-month offer for Apple Music given to new users who purchase select devices like AirPods, HomePod mini and some Beats products. Also Read - Spotify still do not have any timeline for the promised HiFi feature

Apple has not announced the trial reduction officially, and is yet to provide an explanation as to what motivated it to do so. This is the first time since 2015, that the company has made changes to the Apple Music trial offer.

All customers currently running the three-month trial will remain unaffected, and this change is only for new subscribers. This change could cause a lot of new subscribers to experiment with other music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

In other news, MIDIA Research recently released a new report on the music streaming market. According to the report, Spotify leads the pack with the lion’s share of 31 percent. The second place was taken up by Apple Music with a 15 percent market share. Apple Music has been growing constantly at a good pace each quarter. The third place has been awarded to Amazon Music and Tencent Music, both of which have a market share of 13 percent. These were followed by Google’s YouTube Music, which has an 8 percent market share. According to the report, the whole market grew 26.4 percent year-over-year totalling 523.9 million subscribers globally.

Published Date: February 6, 2022 3:12 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 6, 2022 3:12 PM IST

