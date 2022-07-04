comscore Apple Music subscribers can now get free Beats Flex earphones
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple Music Subscribers Can Now Get Free Beats Flex Earphones But Conditions Apply
News

Apple Music subscribers can now get free Beats Flex earphones but conditions apply

Apps

Apple's new free Beats Flex earphones offer, however, is not applicable to student subscribers of Apple Music in India.

applemusic

Apple has a new offer for students in its Back to School programme.

Apple Back to School programme is an annual window of offers for students where they can not only get discounts on a range of products but also receive gift cards of up to $150 on select products. To sweeten the programme further, Apple now has a special offer for students who subscribe to Apple Music. If you are eligible for the Back to School campaign, you can get free Beats Flex earphones by subscribing to Apple Music. Also Read - 'As it Was' by Harry Styles was one of the biggest tracks on Apple Music this year

Currently applicable to users in the US and the UK, the new offer in the Back to School programme allows students to order a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free, but the only condition here is that they have to subscribe to the Apple Music Student plan and they have to be the new users. In other words, you will be eligible for the free earphones offer if you never subscribed to Apple Music before. Also Read - Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

Even when you fulfil the two basic eligibility criteria, the offer has a few more caveats. First, you need to be a paying subscriber of the Apple Music student plan, which rules out anyone who subscribes to a trial plan. A new user is typically eligible for a month’s trial, but you will have to give that up to become eligible for free Beats Flex earphones. The third condition is that you should not have cancelled your trial subscription before paying for the first month. Also Read - Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Once you become a paying subscriber, Apple will send an email with instructions to order the Beats Flex earphones after 30 days of subscription. The eligible students may, however, may or may not be able to choose the colour of the product, depending on the availability of the colourway one might want.

This free Beats Flex earphones offer, however, is not applicable to students in India. There is no information as to when, or if, Apple will roll this out here. In the US, however, the Apple Music Student plan costs $5.99 per month, after an increase last month. To be able to subscribe to the student plan, you will need to provide identity proof to Apple, which its partner firm UNiDAYS will verify.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to launch in July
Photo Gallery
Smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to launch in July
ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

How to archive emails in Microsoft Outlook

How To

How to archive emails in Microsoft Outlook

Free Fire Max introduces new character based on popular singer

Gaming

Free Fire Max introduces new character based on popular singer

Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed

Apps

Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Music subscribers can now get free Beats Flex earphones

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999

ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Free Fire Max introduces new character based on popular singer

Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone
Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

Features

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999