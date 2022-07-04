Apple Music subscribers can now get free Beats Flex earphones

Apple Back to School programme is an annual window of offers for students where they can not only get discounts on a range of products but also receive gift cards of up to $150 on select products. To sweeten the programme further, Apple now has a special offer for students who subscribe to Apple Music. If you are eligible for the Back to School campaign, you can get free Beats Flex earphones by subscribing to Apple Music. Also Read - 'As it Was' by Harry Styles was one of the biggest tracks on Apple Music this year

Currently applicable to users in the US and the UK, the new offer in the Back to School programme allows students to order a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free, but the only condition here is that they have to subscribe to the Apple Music Student plan and they have to be the new users. In other words, you will be eligible for the free earphones offer if you never subscribed to Apple Music before. Also Read - Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

Even when you fulfil the two basic eligibility criteria, the offer has a few more caveats. First, you need to be a paying subscriber of the Apple Music student plan, which rules out anyone who subscribes to a trial plan. A new user is typically eligible for a month’s trial, but you will have to give that up to become eligible for free Beats Flex earphones. The third condition is that you should not have cancelled your trial subscription before paying for the first month. Also Read - Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Once you become a paying subscriber, Apple will send an email with instructions to order the Beats Flex earphones after 30 days of subscription. The eligible students may, however, may or may not be able to choose the colour of the product, depending on the availability of the colourway one might want.

This free Beats Flex earphones offer, however, is not applicable to students in India. There is no information as to when, or if, Apple will roll this out here. In the US, however, the Apple Music Student plan costs $5.99 per month, after an increase last month. To be able to subscribe to the student plan, you will need to provide identity proof to Apple, which its partner firm UNiDAYS will verify.