comscore Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
News

Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

Apps

Apple Music Voice Plan is a single user plan priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375). It allows users to access the full catalogue of Apple Music using Siri on all Apple devices.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Event 2021: Apple during its Unleashed event launched a new Apple Music plan dubbed the Apple Music Voice subscription plan. The new plan is priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375) globally and will be available in 17 countries, including India this fall. The plan will let users access the full catalog of Apple Music using Siri. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

With the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can enjoy millions of songs, playlists, and stations in the Apple Music catalog through Siri. Also Read - Apple becomes the biggest profit and revenue generator with 75 percent market share in Q2 2021: Counterpoint

Update: Apple Music Voice Plan will be made available later this fall for Rs 49 per month in India. Also Read - Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

The tech giant announces that the Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in select countries and regions.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a single user plan priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375). It allows users to access the full catalogue of Apple Music using Siri on all Apple devices. The plan will let users access songs, playlists, and stations.

The new plan will be made available in 17 countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Along with the new plan, the company has also curated a number of new Apple Music playlists dedicated to hundreds of moods and events.

Apple Music: India plans

Currently, Apple Music offers an individual monthly plan priced at Rs 99 per month and Rs 49 per month for students. The company also offers a family plan priced at Rs 149 per month and allows up to six users. If you use other Apple services also, you can also look at purchasing the Apple One plan, which includes services like Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more.

In addition, the tech giant has announced a range of new products including AirPod third-generation, MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro processor and M1 Max chip. The AirPods 3rd-generation comes at a price of Rs 18,500 in India. Apple also introduces new colours for HomePod at a price of Rs 9900.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 18, 2021 11:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
Apps
Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods, more launched

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods, more launched

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

News

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

News

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced

Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500

Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced

News

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced
Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500

Wearables

Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500
Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

Apps

Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
Apple becomes the biggest profit and revenue generator in Q2 2021

News

Apple becomes the biggest profit and revenue generator in Q2 2021
Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

News

Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ने लॉन्च किया नया MacBook Pro, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

एप्पल ने पेश किया Apple AirPods 3 समेत Apple Music Voice सब्सक्रिप्शन: जानें डिटेल्स

टिंडर, बम्बल जैसे डेटिंग ऐप्स के जरिए स्कैमर्स कर रहे बिटकॉइन फ्रॉड: रिपोर्ट

Free Fire में इंडियन सर्वर पर मौजूद ये 5 गन स्किन हैं बेस्ट, जानें डिटेल

एप्पल ने मैकबुक प्रो, एयरपॉड्स 3 और होमपॉड मिनी समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स को किया लॉन्च

Latest Videos

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

News

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced
News
Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced
Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500

Wearables

Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500
Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

Apps

Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month
Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

News

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details
Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers