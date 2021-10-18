Apple Event 2021: Apple during its Unleashed event launched a new Apple Music plan dubbed the Apple Music Voice subscription plan. The new plan is priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375) globally and will be available in 17 countries, including India this fall. The plan will let users access the full catalog of Apple Music using Siri. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

With the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can enjoy millions of songs, playlists, and stations in the Apple Music catalog through Siri.

Update: Apple Music Voice Plan will be made available later this fall for Rs 49 per month in India.

The tech giant announces that the Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in select countries and regions.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a single user plan priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 375). It allows users to access the full catalogue of Apple Music using Siri on all Apple devices. The plan will let users access songs, playlists, and stations.

The new plan will be made available in 17 countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Along with the new plan, the company has also curated a number of new Apple Music playlists dedicated to hundreds of moods and events.

Apple Music: India plans

Currently, Apple Music offers an individual monthly plan priced at Rs 99 per month and Rs 49 per month for students. The company also offers a family plan priced at Rs 149 per month and allows up to six users. If you use other Apple services also, you can also look at purchasing the Apple One plan, which includes services like Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more.

In addition, the tech giant has announced a range of new products including AirPod third-generation, MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro processor and M1 Max chip. The AirPods 3rd-generation comes at a price of Rs 18,500 in India. Apple also introduces new colours for HomePod at a price of Rs 9900.