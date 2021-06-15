comscore Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries starting today 
News

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries starting today 

Apps

Apple has rolled out its Podcasts Subscriptions and channels service to creators and listeners across 170 countries. Here are all details. 

iPhone 12

Representative Image

The Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels feature has gone live across 170 countries starting today. Listeners across the world can purchase subscriptions for individual shows and groups of shows through channels, making it easy to support their favourite creators, enjoy new content, and unlock additional benefits such as ad-free listening and early access, directly on Apple Podcasts,” says Apple.  Also Read - Apple TV+ free trial will now be available for 3 months instead of a year: What to do?

For creators, this opens up new ways to earn from podcasts. The Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will enable creators to activate paid subscriptions for shows and channels. It will also allow for free shows with additional episodes for subscribers. Creators can also include perks like unedited footage, archives, and more.  Also Read - Apple Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels go live 

“Listeners can discover thousands of subscriptions and channels featuring brand new shows that span many genres and formats, including news, comedy, sports, and true crime, offering listeners premium experiences that help them stay informed, entertained, connected, and inspired,” says Apple in the official release.  Also Read - Apple introduces iOS 12.5.4 with major security updates: Is your iPhone on the list?

Those who purchase a subscription to a show will automatically get all the updates from the show. Additionally, the page will show a Subscriber Edition level to remind them of their purchase. Listeners can discover channels for their favourite podcasts from each show page and through Search, explore recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs, and share channels using Messages, Mail, and other apps.,” says Apple.  

iPhone 12

That said, Apple will let content creators decide the prices for their content. All content creators can earn up to 70 percent of the total revenue while Apple keeps the rest as a service fee. Creators will need to be a part of the Apple Podcasters Program, which costs Rs 1,799 per annum in India and $19.99 in the US. 

As for listeners, they will need to be on the latest version of iOS, macOS and iPadOS in order to avail the services. Customers can also play the subscription content on their Apple Watch and Apple TV devices. Each Apple Podcasts Subscription can be shared among six family members through Family Sharing. 

Do note that the Podcasts Subscriptions is independent of the Apple Music subscription. Apple Music recently got the Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio treatment, a feature that’s rolling out to many countries now. 

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
Apps
Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

News

JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

Mobiles

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

iOS 12.5.4: List of old iPhone, iPad models getting important 'security updates'

Photo Gallery

iOS 12.5.4: List of old iPhone, iPad models getting important 'security updates'

iOS 12.5.4 update: List of old iPhone, iPad models getting important 'security updates'

Photo Gallery

iOS 12.5.4 update: List of old iPhone, iPad models getting important 'security updates'

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is a better choice?

Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries

Apps

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
Apple TV+ free trial will now be reduced to 3 months: How to get for a year?

Apps

Apple TV+ free trial will now be reduced to 3 months: How to get for a year?
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

Wearables

Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro 5G को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart Sale में मिल रही छूट

Xiaomi के नए फोन में मिल सकता है Samsung Galaxy S21 Series जैसा कैमरा मॉड्यूल, जानें खास बातें

Battlegrounds Mobile India लॉन्च के साथ रीसेट हो सकते हैं PUBG Mobile के सीजन: रिपोर्ट

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro हुईं लॉन्च: मिलेंगे SpO2 सेन्सर, मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग जैसे फीचर

Free Fire Rampage 3.0 इवेंट 18 जून से होगा शुरू, जानें कैसे मिलेगा Rampage Pass?

Latest Videos

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

Reviews

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price
How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy
OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
Apps
Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels go live in 170 countries
JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month

News

JioFiber Postpaid launched plans start at Rs 399 per month
New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

Mobiles

New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Robot Vacuum accompanies
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced

Gaming

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers