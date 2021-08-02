Apple removes this popular dating app from App store for spreading misinformation

Apple has removed a popular dating app from App store for spreading misinformation related to coronavirus vaccine. Unjected, a new social media dating app, has been banned from App store. However, the app is still available for download on the Google Play store. Also Read - Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to add new payment methods

Apple has a much stringent safety and security review system for App store when compared to Google Play store. Stating the reason behind the ban of the dating app, Apple said that Unjected has been removed from App store for violation of policies and spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 vaccine.

The dating app was launched earlier this year in May. The social media dating app has been developed by two women for the "like minded, the covid unvaccinated". The app claims that it is a 'safe space' for unvaccinated Americans looking to date and meet like-minded people online.

Why Apple banned the dating app

Unjected dating app was initially cleared by App store but after making certain recent updates, the tech giant decided to ban it. Apple previously warned the platform and said, “if you attempt to cheat our system, your apps will be removed from the store.”

Through the latest update, Unjected has added a new feature that allowed more general postings. The feature was even flagged by Google and the app moderators were accused of not taking measures to stop misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines. Commenting on the ban from Apple App store, Unjected app developer said, “apparently, we’re considered ‘too much’ for sharing our medical autonomy and freedom of choice.”

Over the last few months, the US government has been asking social media apps to encourage users to get vaccinated. Recently, the White House asked various dating apps including Tinder, Match and Bumble to encourage users to get vaccinated against Covid-19 but Unjected goes in the opposite direction. The Unjected dating app goes against the government and allows unvaccinated people to date / meet one another.