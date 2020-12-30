comscore Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
News

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Apps

Apple removes this iOS app from App Store for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The app encouraged users to conduct secret parties or gatherings.

Apple removed Vybe together app

Representational image

Apple has removed several apps from App store all through the year for violating policies. The US tech giant has now taken down another app called Vybe Together from App store. The app allowed users plan out secret parties and gatherings. Apple removed the app from app store for violating COVID-19 rules and guidelines. Also Read - Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

According to a report coming from Apple Insider, the Vybe Together app was take down after a video of the app appeared on Tiktok. The video encouraged TikTok users to join ‘secret gatherings’ in New York City to celebrate the New Year 2021. The app encouraged users to join in ‘private’ revelry with the catchphrase “Get your Rebel on, get your party on.” Also Read - iPhone SE at discounted price of Rs 31,999 during Flipkart sale: Worth buying?

Why Apple removed the app?

Soon after the Vybe Together video went viral on the short video platform, TikTok, some users began complaining about it as it encouraged them to violate coronavirus or COVID-19 guidelines. The Vybe Together app creator later confirmed to The Verge about the removal of the app from App store. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

The video has now been removed. Additionally, the app has also closed their Instagram account.

Commenting on the removal of app, a Vybe Together spokesperson told Business Insider, “We are like Eventbrite, but way cooler.” The spokesperson also said,  “Vybe’s can be anything from playing board games to bachata with your neighbours. A lot of people have been isolated and lonely and we wanted to enable them to meet. We are aware that large gatherings are not okay and we do not promote them. If we see events are popular we take them off!”

The app reportedly allowed only approved members or users to find, create and join parties on the platform. Reports suggest that the app’s co-founder said that the platform had a few 1000 members only while others (nearly a few more thousands) were in the waiting list.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
Apps
Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update: Here's how to insall

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update: Here's how to insall

LG Electronics unveils new QNED Mini LED TVs that comes with LG's NanoCell technology

News

LG Electronics unveils new QNED Mini LED TVs that comes with LG's NanoCell technology

Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

Photo Gallery

Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

Photo Gallery

Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

Upcoming OnePlus 9 to come with wireless charging and a flat display

News

Upcoming OnePlus 9 to come with wireless charging and a flat display

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update: Here's how to insall

LG Electronics unveils new QNED Mini LED TVs that comes with LG's NanoCell technology

Upcoming OnePlus 9 to come with wireless charging and a flat display

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

How To

How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook
Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Apps

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Features

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021
Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Mobiles

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022
iPhone SE at Rs 31,999 during Flipkart sale: Is it worth buying?

Deals

iPhone SE at Rs 31,999 during Flipkart sale: Is it worth buying?

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F12 स्मार्टफोन 13MP क्वाड कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

रियलमी फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ लॉन्च करेगा Realme Koi, 125W फास्ट चार्ज करेगा सपोर्ट

Vivo Y20 (2021) Price: वीवो लाया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला बजट स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo X60 और X60 Pro में क्या है अंतर? जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

Vivo Y31s Price Specifications Leaked: वीवो ला रहा शानदार स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos
Mobiles
LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos
Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Apps

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update: Here's how to insall

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update: Here's how to insall
LG Electronics unveils new QNED Mini LED TVs that comes with LG's NanoCell technology

News

LG Electronics unveils new QNED Mini LED TVs that comes with LG's NanoCell technology
Upcoming OnePlus 9 to come with wireless charging and a flat display

News

Upcoming OnePlus 9 to come with wireless charging and a flat display

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers