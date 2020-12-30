Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Apple has removed several apps from App store all through the year for violating policies. The US tech giant has now taken down another app called Vybe Together from App store. The app allowed users plan out secret parties and gatherings. Apple removed the app from app store for violating COVID-19 rules and guidelines. Also Read - Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

According to a report coming from Apple Insider, the Vybe Together app was take down after a video of the app appeared on Tiktok. The video encouraged TikTok users to join ‘secret gatherings’ in New York City to celebrate the New Year 2021. The app encouraged users to join in ‘private’ revelry with the catchphrase “Get your Rebel on, get your party on.” Also Read - iPhone SE at discounted price of Rs 31,999 during Flipkart sale: Worth buying?

Why Apple removed the app?

Soon after the Vybe Together video went viral on the short video platform, TikTok, some users began complaining about it as it encouraged them to violate coronavirus or COVID-19 guidelines. The Vybe Together app creator later confirmed to The Verge about the removal of the app from App store. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

The video has now been removed. Additionally, the app has also closed their Instagram account.

Commenting on the removal of app, a Vybe Together spokesperson told Business Insider, “We are like Eventbrite, but way cooler.” The spokesperson also said, “Vybe’s can be anything from playing board games to bachata with your neighbours. A lot of people have been isolated and lonely and we wanted to enable them to meet. We are aware that large gatherings are not okay and we do not promote them. If we see events are popular we take them off!”

The app reportedly allowed only approved members or users to find, create and join parties on the platform. Reports suggest that the app’s co-founder said that the platform had a few 1000 members only while others (nearly a few more thousands) were in the waiting list.