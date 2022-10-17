comscore Interesting Apple iOS 16 trick will make you master your photo-editing skills
Apple shares interesting iOS 16 trick that will make you master your photo-editing skills

Apple has mentioned one of these lesser-known features, which is a trick that would effectively let you hone your photo-editing skills.

Apple rolled out iOS 16 a few weeks back to upgrade eligible iPhone models with new features, such as a revamped lock screen, haptics for keyboard press, and Live Activities to let you things like the status of your Swiggy order right on the lock screen. These features, on top of some others, made it to the keynote, but there are several other features that probably only a few users know about. Apple has now mentioned one of these lesser-known features in the latest tweet. It is a trick that would effectively let you hone your photo-editing skills. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new pricing

iOS 16 has a nifty tool that would preserve your edits from a photo and allow you to use it on other photos without needing to go through the entire editing process. In simple words, when you edit a photo on iOS 16, you can save your edits and use them again, as many times as you want, on other photos. It saves you effort, as well as the time when you have to edit more than one photo in a similar way. Also Read - Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

“Easily apply the same edits to multiple photos. Just copy and paste.” Apple said through its support account on Twitter. It also explained the process, which is quite simple.

How to copy and paste iOS 16 photo edits

In the Photos app, after you have edited a photo and want to apply the same edits to another photo, tap the three dots in the top right corner. In the list, you will see the “Copy Edits” option. Tap it to copy the edits you have made to the current photo. Now, to apply the same edits to a different photo, open it in the Photos app. Tap the three dots again. You will now see the “Paste Edits” option. Tap it to apply all the edits to a new photo.

Your edit could be anything – from higher brightness and lower contrast levels to increased sharpness. But since every photo has a different composition, a similar set of edits may or may not look good on a new photo as much as it did on a previous one.

  Published Date: October 17, 2022 5:18 PM IST
