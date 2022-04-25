comscore Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store
Apple starts removing outdated apps from App Store

Apple’s App Store Improvements page shows the company is implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function or don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.

Apple has started sending an email titled “App Improvement Notice” to some developers warning that the company will remove from the App Store apps that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time.” Also Read - Man uses Apple AirTags, PowerPoint presentation to recover his lost luggage

In an email sent to affected developers titled “App Improvement Notice”, Apple warned it will remove apps from the App Store that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time” and gives developers just 30 days to update them, reports The Verge. Also Read - Not just iPhone 14, Apple Watch is also expected to feature satellite connectivity

“You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days,” the tech giant wrote in the email. “If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale,” it added. Also Read - Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

The report also notes that Apple’s App Store Improvements page shows the company is implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function or don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.

Meanwhile, various app makers, like Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, have expressed their concerns about the change. Kabwe says on Twitter that Apple is threatening to remove his fully-functional game, Motivoto, because it hasn’t been updated since March 2019.

Google’s updated Play Store policy

Recently, Google has updated their Play Store policy and practices to start removing apps that has been sitting idle without updates.

In a blog post on April 6, the company said that it is going to reduce the visibility of outdated apps on the Play Store, thereby restricting the ability for them to be downloaded by new users from the store starting November this year.

Google will look to hide and block apps on the Play Store that have remained outdated, and are not compatible with Android versions more than two years from the latest release.

“Starting on November 1, 2022, existing apps that don’t target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version will not be available for discovery or installation for new users with devices running Android OS versions higher than apps’ target API level. As new Android OS versions launch in the future, the requirement window will adjust accordingly,” the post said.

  Published Date: April 25, 2022 11:31 AM IST

