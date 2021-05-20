Apple Store app revamped: Gets new features for iPadOS

Apple has rolled out its latest version 5.12 update for its Apple Store app globally, introducing a revamped user interface for the iPad. The new design utilises the sidebars, which was introduced with iPadOS 14. Apart from this, the update also includes a number of other changes like updates to the Today at Apple sessions and the iPad shopping experience. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 to get iPhone 12-like flat edges and more, suggest leaked renders

Apple Store app revamp: What’s new

The updated Apple Store was first spotted and reported on by 9to5Mac. The major design change Apple has introduced is the left sidebar, which a user can choose to hide or show. The sidebar works in a similar fashion as it does in other iPadOS 14 apps like Music and Photos. The sidebar includes a dedicated "Recent Orders", which lets users quickly access their Apple Store orders. The sidebar also includes all of the categories which were earlier only depicted as a grid to provide users with quicker access to them.

Apart from the redesign, the company has also added the ability for users to seamlessly add a keyboard or Apple Pencil when shopping for an iPad. This option will appear inside of the configuration tool when a user is selecting the size and storage capacity of an iPad, in a similar fashion to how it does on the web.

Apple is also introducing new virtual Today at Apple sessions, which will help users in learning basic ways to stay productive.

The new version of the Apple Store app is currently available on the App Store for everyone across the globe.