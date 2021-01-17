comscore Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021 | BGR India
Apple TV+ free subscription extends to July 2021 for eligible customers

Apple will extend the free subscription to its Apple TV+ service to July 2021, will refund existing customers who have paid for the membership.

When Apple launched its Apple TV+ service, it let new iPhone, iPad, iPod, MacBook, and Apple TV users avail the service for free for a whole year. Back in October last year, Apple announced it will extend the free subscription of all those users to February 2021 without any extra cost. If you were now planning to pay in order to continue the subscription or cancel, there’s some news. Apple will extend the membership to July 2021 without any additional cost. Also Read - Apple testing foldable iPhone prototypes similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Report

In a report from 9To5Mac, it is now known that Apple will extend the membership to July 2020. This means all those who availed the offer as soon as it was released are basically getting an extra 9 months of subscription without paying anything. Apple has not yet announced this officially and it has listed no reason for the same. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Apple TV+ subscription extended further

The Apple TV+ subscription was launched as a part of Apple’s intentions to double down on its services ahead of slowing product sales. The service was launched with a couple of exclusives such as The Morning Show, Dickinson and more. It also got a couple of Apple TV+ exclusive movies, one of them being Greyhound that stars Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. Also Read - Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to sport iPhone 12-like flat-edged design: Ming-Chi Kuo

apple tv, apple tv+, lg tv, lg smart tv, apple airplay 2

The reason behind Apple’s continuous extensions of the free subscription is still unclear. However, it is said that Apple is waiting for more exclusives to populate the collection so as to make people buy into its service. Currently, the TV+ service is competing with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Unlike the other two, Apple TV+ is only available on Apple devices and a couple of Samsung TVs.

Those purchasing new iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and iPods now can still avail the free services until July 2021. One can cancel the free subscription anytime from the App Store subscription pages.

Once the free trial period expires, Apple will start charging Rs 99 per month from Indian users for TV+. In order to club all of Apple’s services in a single bundle, the company announced the Apple One bundle plans back in September 2020. Starting at Rs 195 per month for an individual, the plan offers access to Apple TV+ Apple Music, Apple Arcade+ and 50GB of iCloud data.

In comparison, the Amazon Prime Video membership costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually. Amazon bundles free access to Amazon Music as well as Amazon Prime services too. Netflix, on the other hand, offers monthly plans, with the basic mobile plan costing Rs 199 per month.  

Published Date: January 17, 2021 2:58 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 17, 2021 2:58 PM IST

