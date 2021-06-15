comscore Apple TV+ free trial will now be reduced to 3 months: How to get for a year
Apple TV+ is the Cupertino tech major's video-streaming platform to rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT platforms.

apple tv+

When Apple launched its video-streaming service back in 2019, its aim to attract people was seen in the form of a year’s free trial when an Apple product was purchased. This, by all means, is quite generous, considering rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offered just a month’s free trial, which has now reduced to none. Also Read - Apple Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

However, things are now going to change as Apple has decided to reduce its OTT platform’s free trial to three months. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Apple introduces iOS 12.5.4 with major security updates: Is your iPhone on the list?

Apple TV+ free trial time period reduced

Apple has now updated its website, which states that a year’s free trial of Apple TV+ can only be availed until June 30. Starting July 1, people who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Macs, or the Apple Watch will be entitled to only three months of free access. Also Read - Meet Indian developer who wins Apple Design award for his music app NaadSadhana

Once the free trial ends and they intend to continue with the platform, you can spend Rs 99 a month to watch movies and shows.

Those who don’t want to spend on an Apple product but want to use the OTT platform can opt for the Rs 99 plan to get a seven-day free trial. You can also opt for the Apple One plan, which starts at Rs 195 per month and includes an Apple TV+ subscription, along with other Apple services.

While this might feel like sad news for many, you must know that there’s a silver lining. You still have 15 days to get access to a year’s free Apple TV+. Hence, if you’re planning to add an Apple product to your list of gadgets, now’s a good time.

How to get Apple TV+?

In case you have just purchased an iPhone, iPad, or any of the above-mentioned products, you just need to head to the pre-installed Apple TV+ app. You will automatically see the option to get the free trial for a year; you just need to follow the steps.

If you are subscribing to its paid version, going to the app and signing up will be helpful to get access to the content. Alternatively, you can go for the Apple One subscription for this and much more. This, you can do by heading to the Settings > Tapping on your name > Subscriptions > Apple One, and getting it.

Apple One is also available for a month’s free trial, following which you can either pay Rs 195 or Rs 365 a month as per your needs.

  Published Date: June 15, 2021 5:20 PM IST

