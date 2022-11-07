comscore Get 2 months of Apple TV+ for free: Here's how to grab the deal
Apple TV+ is now free for 2 months if you avail it this month

Apple is offering two months of Apple TV+ for free via a promotional link. Hurry up since the free trial is live for a limited period.

  • Apple is offering 2 months of Apple TV+ for free.
  • The 2-month trial is to promote Selena Gomez's new track - "Selena Gomez My Mind & Me."
  • If you avail this offer this month, you won't be charged for the service until January, 2023.
Apple TV Plus

Image credit: Apple

Apple TV+ is the movie and show streaming service by Apple. It offers access to originals every month and allows you to watch content from popular streaming platforms. If you are someone who is planning to by the subscription for Apple TV+, you might want to hold and get it for free instead. Also Read - Apple Music is now free for 4 months via Shazam: Here's how to grab the deal

Yes, Apple is offering free Apple TV+ to promote the new documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind  & Me. Gomez also shared the special 2 month trial link on her Twitter page. Also Read - Tim Cook reveals why Apple Music price has been hiked

You can tap here and get free Apple TV+ for two months. Hurry up as the subscription is valid only till December 2, 2022. You don’t need to pay anything for the 2 months of trial, rather, you will only charged in January, if you get it now.

Apple itself offers a free trial of 7 days if you go for its regular monthly plan. You will get 1 month of free trial if you buy Apple One. On the other hand, if you have bought a new Apple device, you get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

Assuming that most people reading this haven’t bought a new device, they have to rely on the 7-day trial, followed by paying Rs 99 per month from next month. However, with the new promitional Apple TV+, users can get 2 months of the subscription for free. Post that, they will have to pay Rs 99 per month. But there’s no need to commit. You can cancel the subscription if you don’t want to pay for it.

Apple isn’t new at offering free trials for months. Recently, with Shazam, Apple’s Music subscription was available for free. The service was free for 4 months. Usually, it costs Rs 99 per month for individual plan and Rs 149 for the family plan. There’s also a student plan for Rs 59 per month.

You can read about the free Apple Music subscription here.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 2:59 PM IST
