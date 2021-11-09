comscore Apple tweaks tradition, says App Store won't shut to developer submission over holidays
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple tweaks tradition, says App Store won't shut to developer submission over holidays
News

Apple tweaks tradition, says App Store won't shut to developer submission over holidays

Apps

the iPhone maker will continue to accept submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays, Apple notes that reviews might take longer than usual during the holiday season.

  • Published: November 9, 2021 3:39 PM IST
apple-logo-1200

Apple might shift its years-long tradition of closing down the App Store to developers during the holiday season as it used to do in previous years. The Cupertino tech company usually shuts down the App Store to developer submissions during holidays, but this year Apple is taking a different approach. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

As per the report, the iPhone maker will continue to accept submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Apple notes that reviews might take longer than usual during the holiday season. Also Read - Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

“This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

Last year’s App Store Connect holiday shutdown took place from December 23 to 27. When App Store Connect is shut down, developers can’t submit new apps or updates for review. Apple recently introduced a new set of App Store guidelines that allow developers to contact customers about other payment methods.

The company said that the three key changes to the App Store review guidelines support new features in upcoming OS releases, better protect customers and help apps go through the review process as smoothly as possible.

Among the changes, developers are allowed to communicate with their customers about other payment methods available outside their app.

Another new guideline says that apps may request customer information like name and email, but the request must be optional for the user and shouldn’t prevent them from using the app.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 3:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
News
Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Laptops

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023
This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

How To

This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

News

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 12 में मिलगी 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 50MP ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप: जानें डिटेल्स

Google लाया नया अपडेट, 15 करोड़ Youtube, Gmail अकाउंट आज से होंगे और ज्यादा सुरक्षित

लावा ने उतारा नया फोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे 8GB RAM, 64MP कैमरा जैसे फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes November 9: ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे फ्री ग्रेनेड स्किन और लूट क्रेट्स

Bounce ला रहा है इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, कीमत हो सकती है बेहद कम

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
News
Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000
Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know
Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers