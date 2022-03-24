comscore Apple Wallet can now hold your driving licence, but there’s a catch
Here's an easy guide that will help you store your driver's license or state ID on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple Wallet

Image: Apple

Apple, back in September announced last year, had announced that it was closely working with various states in the US to roll out the ability to store government-issued ID cards and driver’s license within the Apple Watch. Now, nearly six months later, the company has finally started rolling out the feature to iPhone and Apple Watch users. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

But there is a catch. This functionality is not available to Apple device users across the globe. Instead, it is available only to Apple device owners in Arizona, US. Apple today announced that Arizona is the first state to offer driver’s license and state ID in the Apple Wallet. With this update, iPhone and Apple Watch owners in Arizona can add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Also Read - iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

As far as the availability is concerned, Apple has said this feature will work on iPhone 8 and newer iPhone mode and Apple Watch Series 4 or later. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders hint at punch hole design, gold colour variant

Apart from Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico are expected to roll out similar functionality within their borders soon.

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you add your driving license and use it on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

How to add your driver’s license or state ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the Add button.

Step 2: Next, tap Driver’s License or State ID and choose your state.

Step 3: Now, you will have to choose if you want to add your license or ID to your iPhone only or to both your iPhone and the paired Apple Watch.

Step 4: Now follow the onscreen instructions to scan the front and back of your driving license or ID.

Once you are done scanning your driving license, you will have to confirm that you really are you. You can do this by standing in front of a plain background and scanning your face for various moments until your iPhone vibrates.
When you’re ready to send your information to your state issuing authority, authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. This authentication will link your driving license with your face ID or touch ID to ensure that only you can access the driving license.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 5:03 PM IST

