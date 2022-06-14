comscore App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apples App Store Vs Google Play App Spending Will Reach 233 Billion By 2026
News

Apple’s App Store vs Google Play: App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026

Apps

The App Store will see a CAGR of 13.7 percent through 2026 to reach $161 billion annually. On Google’s platform, consumer spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent, reaching $72 billion within the next five years.

Google-Play-Store

Apple’s App Store vs Google Play: App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026

By 2026, global consumer spending on premium apps, in-app purchases, and subscriptions will reach $233 billion across Apple’s App Store and Google Play. This is 77 percent higher than the $132 billion consumers spent in 2021. Also Read - Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending: Check details

Although consumer spending habits have normalized since the initial spike during the pandemic, gross revenue on both app stores will continue to climb each year with a 12 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $233 billion in 2026, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - Amazon to no longer offer in-app Kindle purchases on Android app, but there's a catch

Also Read - Netflix adds three new games to its catalogue: Dragon Up, Moonlighter, Townsmen

As per report, the App Store will see a CAGR of 13.7 percent through 2026 to reach $161 billion annually. On Google’s platform, consumer spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent, reaching $72 billion within the next five years.

The United States will outpace the global trend across the board, with consumer spending projected to reach $86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5 percent. Apple’s App Store is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 18.8 percent, reaching $59.5 billion, while Google Play will climb to $27.4 billion at a CAGR of 12.3 percent.

Despite slowing since the surge in 2020, first-time downloads will continue to set new records in the next five years, climbing at a rate of 4.7 percent CAGR to 181 billion in 2026. The growth of app adoption on the App Store will experience 2.9 percent CAGR, reaching 37.8 billion within the next five years, while Google Play will surpass the combined CAGR by climbing 5.2 percent to 143.1 billion.

The velocity of first-time download growth in the U.S. lags behind global trends, with combined installs across the App Store and Google Play slated to climb to 13.4 billion in 2026 at a rate of 0.5 percent CAGR. Most of the growth is driven by the App Store, which will experience a 1.4 percent CAGR to reach 8.2 billion; Google Play will conversely see a decline of 1.2 percent CAGR to 5.2 billion downloads in 2026.

Although mobile games will continue to reign as the single highest grossing category, non-game apps will collectively outpace its revenue share by 2026—at least on Apple’s App Store. By 2026, mobile games will represent 43 percent of revenue share on that marketplace, down 23 points from 2020. On Google Play, mobile games will also see a downward trend over the next five years; however, it will maintain its majority revenue share with 65 percent in 2026, down 18 points from 2020.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28
Gaming
Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28
Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

News

Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

Amazfit Zepp E launched in India: All details here

Wearables

Amazfit Zepp E launched in India: All details here

Top gadgets that you can gift your dad this Father's Day

Photo Gallery

Top gadgets that you can gift your dad this Father's Day

Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026: Report

Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28

Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

Apple ditching iphone 14 mini

Amazfit Zepp E launched in India: All details here

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999