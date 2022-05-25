comscore Apple’s new App Store rules for easy data deletion, in-app purchases hit on June 30
Apple’s new App Store rules for easy data deletion, in-app purchases hit on June 30

Apple back at its annual developers’ conference, WWDC 2021, had announced a host of new changes to its App Store policy. At the time, the company targeted everything from fraudulent apps and hookup apps to bounty hunter apps and whether or not Roblox is a game. Now, as we inch closer to the (Worldwide Developer Conference) WWDC 2022, Apple has started reminding developers of two of changes that will come into effect on June 30. Also Read - Apple launches Apple Watch Pride Edition bands: Check out how they look

The first change requires apps that offer paid online group services to use its in-app payment system. The second change makes it mandatory for app developers to offer easy account deletions, including users’ stored personal data. Also Read - Krafton subsidiary introduces new game on Google Play Store, pre-registrations open

The New App Store guidelines require apps offering paid online group services to do so via in-app purchase. This means that apps offering real time person-to-person services between two individuals (tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training) must use purchase methods other than in-app purchase. Apple introduced this change in its guidelines back way before WWDC 2021 and it has so far delayed its implementation thrice. The first delay came in 2020 while the second delay came in the spring of 2021. After that, Apple delayed the implementation of this policy to January 2022. However, the company delayed its implementation to June 30, 2022 Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

The other policy regarding the deletion of apps was introduced at WWDC 2021 and it required developers to provide users with greater control over their personal data by “stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app.”

Here are Apple’s account deletion requirements:

The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app.

It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data.

Apps in highly-regulated industries may need to provide additional support flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process.

Follow applicable legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information. This includes complying with local laws in different countries or regions. As always, check with your legal counsel.

Now, this policy was set to be implemented in January this year. However, Apple delayed it to June 30, 2022, “due to the complexity of implementing this requirement.” Now, both these policies are set to come into effect on June 30, 2022.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 10:15 AM IST

