Assembly Election 2022 process pushed online: What are Suvidha and cVIGIL app?
News

Assembly Election 2022 process pushed online: What are Suvidha and cVIGIL app?

Apps

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra highlighted taking the upcoming assembly election 2022 process online amid the rising cases of COVID-19. India crossed the 1 lakh daily mark of coronavirus cases on Friday.

assembly elections

Image: Wikimedia Commons

During a press conference earlier on Saturday, January 8, the ECI (Election Commission of India) announced the dates of the upcoming Assembly elections in five poll-bound states — Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra highlighted taking the upcoming assembly election 2022 process online amid the rising cases of COVID-19. India crossed the 1 lakh daily mark of coronavirus cases on Friday.

To conduct the election process digitally, CEC talked about three apps – Suvidha, cVIGIL, and Know your candidate. Chandra said that the EC has zero-tolerance towards misuse of government machinery for elections. He urged voters to use the cVIGIL app to report the abuse of election machinery such as violation of model code of conduct, among other things.

What is cVIGIL app?

The cVIGIL app is available for download for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. On the App store, the cVIGIL app, developed by ECI, has been rated with just 2.4 stars. On the other hand, on the Play store, the app is rated with 4 stars.

Chandra said that the “cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money & freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence”.

As per the app listing, cVIGIL “stands for Vigilant Citizen and emphasizes the proactive and responsible role citizens can play in the conduct of free and fair elections”. The application “provides time stamped evidentiary proof of model code of conduct / Expenditure Violation, having live photo/video with auto location data.”

With the help of this app, the ECI aims to “fill in all these gaps and create a fast-track complaint reception and redressal system”.

What is Suvidha app?

Chandra also the ECI has developed the Suvidha app for all political parties and candidates contesting polls for online nomination. “Optional facility of online nomination has been given to candidates. We would like candidates to use this so that physical contact is reduced,” he said.

“It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate,” Chandra said during the press conference.

Not must is known about this app currently.

Additionally, the Chief Election Commissioner also announced that voters can get detailed information about a candidate through Know Your Candidate app.

  Published Date: January 8, 2022 5:48 PM IST

