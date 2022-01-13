Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Assembly Elections in India are just around the corner, and Twitter is making the initial move to empower and educate the voters in the country. Also Read - Want to avoid spoilers or trolls on Twitter? Here's how

The social media network on Thursday announced a series of initiatives ahead of the Assembly polls that will be held across five states in India. As the spread of misinformation is increasingly popular in social media, Twitter on that part has collaborated with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officers and has launched an information search prompt to help citizens find credible and authoritative information on the Assembly elections.

"Elections are when people come to Twitter to find credible information about voting, to learn about candidates, and their manifestos, and to engage in healthy civic debate and conversation. As a service for public conversation, Twitter is committed to enabling people to make informed decisions when exercising their civic rights," Twitter stated.

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter initiatives to educate voters

Twitter’s latest series of initiatives include a customised emoji that will further be supported with a notification and reminder mechanism and will allow users to voluntarily sign-up for reminders the day the voting commence, as per the PTI report.

There will be a voter education quiz as well that will engage people with Q&As, providing them with relevant facts about the polls. As for the search prompts, these will provide credible, authoritative sources of information when related keywords will get searched on Twitter’s Explore page. The prompt will further redirect users to resources where they can get reliable information about voting dates, polling booths, candidate lists, etc. The Search Prompt will be available in three regional languages- Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkan, besides English.

Be a #JagrukVoter by joining the election conversation using #AssemblyElections2022 and other related hashtags. Like this Tweet to set a reminder for the first day of polling #विधानसभाचुनाव2022 pic.twitter.com/TsrhSZXb5J — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) January 13, 2022

In addition to search prompts and quiz, Twitter will also organise workshops, training sessions for non-profits in the five states which will be aimed to curb misinformation during the polls. Notably, the initiatives are powered by an Open Internet and are directed at ensuring that voters are involved, engaged, and informed throughout the election cycle, as per the company (via PTI). Twitter will be hosting a ‘heart-to-remind’ notification campaign on January 25 with a quiz about the voting process, polling booths, voter ID registration. As per reports, users who participate will be able to view their scores as shareable scorecards.

For the unversed, Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in 5 states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will begin on March 10.