21 adware gaming apps discovered on Google Play store: Full list

Avast has discovered 21 malicious games in Google Play store that have adware characteristics. These games project themselves as fun and timepass, but actually display intrusive ads outside of them, attracting users to download similar other apps and games. Almost all of these games are still present in Google Play store for downloads. Also Read - 15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

These 21 apps and games identified by Avast fall into the category of adware. So, while these apps and games don’t steal data or do other malicious tasks, they still show intrusive ads to unsuspecting users to generate revenue. Once these apps are installed on Android, they begin to show advertisements to the bitter end.

According to data from Sensor Tower, to date, these applications and games have been downloaded about eight million times . On the download pages of some of them, victims reported that the apps caught their attention through YouTube ads, promising a different game than the app actually offered. After downloading the game, ads began to flood their phones.

“Adware developers are increasingly using social media channels, as normal marketers would. This time, users report that they were targeted to ads promoting games on YouTube. In September, we saw adware spread via TikTok, “said Jakub Vávra, Avast threat analyst, in a statement.

This type of software disguises itself as a safe and useful application but displays several intrusive ads. To prevent them from being removed from the devices, they adopt some strategies such as hiding their icons and displaying advertisements with a relevant appearance, making them difficult to identify and remove.

Adware apps discovered by Avast

As stated, the list indicated by Avast has 21 applications that are under investigation. These are: Shoot Them, Crush Car, Rolling Scroll, Helicopter Attack, Assassin Legend, Helicopter Shoot, Rugby Pass, Flying Skateboard, Iron it, Shooting Run, Plant Monster, Find Hidden, Find 5 Differences, Rotate Shape, Jump Jump, Find the Differences – Puzzle Game, Sway Man, Money Destroyer, Desert Against, Cream Trip, Props Rescue