BARS from Facebook is TikTok for rappers: Here’s what you need to know

If you always aspired to be a rapping artist, Facebook has come out with just the right tool for you. It's called BARS and is available on iOS devices under a closed beta programme. The idea behind this app is to let budding rappers come up with their creations using professionally tuned beats. The app is akin to TikTok, allowing users to both create and discover rap content.

BARS comes up with different levels of tools based on your rapping skills. As standard, all rapping artists are free to choose from a library of professional beat and add custom lyrics over them. Once you are done, you can record a video of yourself. Unlike TikTok, BARS will suggest rhyming words while you write your lyrics, video filters, and even audio effects. There's also an option to autotune.

BARS from Facebook is just what budding rappers asked for

Similar to most short video creation platforms, BARS allows you to create rap videos of up to 60 seconds. The interface itself is inspired by TikTok with a dual-Tab layout. One can check out the "Featured" raps by default while the "New" tab shows you the latest creations from the community. The creator's name sits in the corner of every video.

Of course, users are allowed to show their appreciation for a particular video. Tapping a rap video will let you give “Fire” to a video – just like hearts on Instagram Reels and Snapchat. If you like a particular artist, you can follow him/her to get the latest updates on your feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARS (@getbarsapp)

For those who feel like having a rap-based freestyle challenge, BARS offers a Challenge Mode. This basically throws out words at you to create rap based on the suggested word.

Currently, BARS comes with some pre-created content from professional rappers, Facebook’s NPE team, former music producers, and publishers. The app was created by Facebook’s NPE team in a bid to let the community of rappers keep doing what they do best, despite a global pandemic raging outside.

BARS is currently restricted to a closed beta app in the US. Moreover, the app is limited to iOS devices. If the app gains traction, we could expect to see Facebook bring BARS to Android devices as well as other countries.

Meanwhile, if BARS has got you interested, you can keep an eye on their Instagram channel for all the latest updates.