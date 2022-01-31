Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Although India is full of dating apps, love is fast on about half a dozen dating apps. The first number comes from Tinder. Initially, Tinder did not become very popular as it had more participation from high-profile people, but now the app is widely used by Indians. Also Read - 5 Dangerous Android apps that you should avoid downloading on your mobile

Similarly, Bumble and Truly Madly dating apps are among India’s most popular dating apps. Apart from this, Facebook has also given a separate facility for dating. Dating apps like HiHi, Happn, Dil-Mil, aisle, Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge, Badoo, Flip, Coffee Meets Bagel are also romancing young people. Also Read - Pakistan blocks dating apps after giving final warning to TikTok

Also Read - Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India next month

Tinder

Tinder is one of the most widely used dating apps launched globally in 2012. The app was launched in India in 2016. Tinder’s tagline is Match Chat Date. The widely used app is considered a casual dating and hookups app, with a swipe and select feature. The basic feature is available on Tinder for free. For that, the user does not have to pay any charge.

On the other hand, if you want to take the Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold features, the user gets premium features like unlimited likes, passport features to chat with singles from any corner of the world, and features like rewind. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Tinder Plus charges $ 9.99, i.e., Rs 726.13 per month, and Tinder Gold charges $ 14.99, i.e., Rs 1,089.55 per month.

TrulyMadly

TrulyMadly is one of the best dating and matchmaking apps today that has been designed keeping in mind the Indian users. You can meet boys/girls of your choice in this app according to similar interests. Users can like the profile as per their choice. You can keep photos and videos safe in the app.

Happn

The way the Happen application works is very similar to Tinder. Here you have to log in through your Facebook profile. However, Happen does not share your Facebook page information on its page. Here only your name and age-related information are added.

Bumble

Bumble is the second most popular dating app in the world. Recently its co-founder and CEO have become the world’s youngest billionaire woman. You can be social through this app. Through this app, you can make best friends, make business connections, and choose the right date for you through its options. This app has been made female-oriented, i.e., in this app, only female users can contact the first male user.

If you want to use more app features, you will have to take the Bumble Boost premium feature, in which users can see who has swiped the right rematch with an expired connection. However, other features get an extension after 24 hours. It has a feature called SuperSwipes that shows you a confirmed match. There is a charge of Rs 450 per month for Bumble Boost. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.