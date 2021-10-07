Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Navratri marks the beginning of festivals in our country. It is a nine-day long festival where people worship all the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival begins today, on Thursday, October 7. This time Navratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. Also, people start planning for nine days of fasting during this festival time. They are often confused about what to eat and drink during the fast. Also Read - Healthcare Apps in India to measure blood oxygen level, SpO2, Heart Rate: How to download and use it

According to experts, you should have light, easy-to-digest, and nutrient-rich foods during fasting days. If you follow the fast correctly, it will help you lose weight and restart your body system.

It is essential to keep yourself hydrated during the fast. Water helps detoxify the body at the cellular level. Water is also great for weight loss. It would be better if you opt for hot water to hydrate and purify the body. There are several android health apps available on Google Play Store through which you can regulate your diet and maintain healthy fasting.

Best fasting apps for Android

HealthifyMe

The HealthifyMe app acts as your personal coach, with a fitness tracker that keeps track of your calories throughout the day. Additionally, voice and photos are tracing in the app. You can also track your food and exercise schedule with the help of the HealthifyMe app. It has a GPS tracker, which keeps on saving the distance traveled by you throughout the day.

MyFitnessPal

My FitnessPal is a comprehensive health app as compared to all other health apps. This mobile app finds all the health tips of diet, exercise, and lifestyle necessary for fitness. Through the My FitnessPal app, you can track your diet, exercise, and weight loss. You can set your goal through this app; it keeps on providing you important health tips according to your goal.

My Diet Coach

My Diet Coach app is the most popular app for weight loss and fitness. Along with essential tips and diet tips to lose weight, the reminder of mealtimes is also in this app. My Diet Coach app can be a better weight loss app for those who want to lose weight and keeping nine days fast during Navratri.

Calorie Counter

The calorie counter android app helps you stick to your diet and achieve weight loss. You can quickly scan food barcodes or search their database to track your carb, macro, and calorie intake. Additionally, you can also regulate protein, water, carb, sugar, body measurements, sleep cycles, and more. This is one of the best health app on the play store.

Health Tap

If you have any questions regarding health or a healthy diet, you can get easy answers through the Health Tap app. The Health Tap app has more than 7 lakh articles on health topics. You can ask free questions through this app and get answers within 24 hours through the doctor. Also, schedule an appointment with a doctor on the app.